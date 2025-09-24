Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rag...
UK City Council Insists Women Be Called 'People With Ovaries'

Tim Walz’s Snark Stumbles: Mocking Trump’s Escalator While His Own Campaign Face-Planted

justmindy
justmindy | 12:10 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Tim Walz is as bad at making jokes as he was at running for Vice-President of the United States. A loser on both accounts. 

Yes, it so hilarious someone might have tried to sabotage the President at a time political violence is at an all time high. 

Democrats can't ever be gracious. 

Exactly! The guy Tim Walz was supporting couldn't get through a speech without drooling all over himself. 

He was embarrassing long before this tweet, but point taken. 

That's all they know how to do.

He's not a smart man. 

One would think Walz would be more of an American than a partisan hack making stupid jokes. One would be wrong. 

America never needs Tim Walz for anything. 

Tim forgets the internet is forever.

