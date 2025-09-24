Tim Walz’s Snark Stumbles: Mocking Trump’s Escalator While His Own Campaign Face-Planted

Tim Walz is as bad at making jokes as he was at running for Vice-President of the United States. A loser on both accounts.

Not only do they need to be fired, they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It’s a miracle the President ever made it up the stairs. https://t.co/wqJE9FAYyC — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 24, 2025

Yes, it so hilarious someone might have tried to sabotage the President at a time political violence is at an all time high.

I thought he was serious for a moment here and thought "Oh well that's nice Tim Walz can say something true and negative about what his supporters did," but then I realized no he's being sarcastic and retarded. https://t.co/evYiv9JbOu — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) September 24, 2025

Democrats can't ever be gracious.

This guy is such an idiot, can’t take anything serious bc the political divide overrules logical rationale https://t.co/xazb1ywaPP — Tucker Carlzyn (@tcarlzyn) September 24, 2025

Tim, @realDonaldTrump isn’t Biden. He can properly walk up stairs without falling, multiple times. https://t.co/xdwmZg7dik — A (@bonjourblonde) September 24, 2025

Exactly! The guy Tim Walz was supporting couldn't get through a speech without drooling all over himself.

Tampon @Tim_Walz had to put a dig on President Trump at the end of his tweet. Typical lowlife. Never said anything about Biden problems when he couldn'tgo up the big boy stairs on AF-1.

Grow up Walz. You're embarrassing. https://t.co/YabPi7KN2V — AmerConservative 🇺🇸 (@ConservativAmer) September 24, 2025

He was embarrassing long before this tweet, but point taken.

Tim Walz publicly hoped for President Trump’s death a few weeks ago.



Now he’s making fun of a legitimate security threat.



The radical Left only sows division. https://t.co/8tyXksWHlP — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 24, 2025

That's all they know how to do.

One of two scenarios:



He still thinks that Biden is President and forgot that he lost to Trump.



He self-owns because he and his running mate lost to an implied feeble man.



🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/UGLwZp3Vtn — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) September 24, 2025

He's not a smart man.

President Trump looks younger at 79 and have more energy than you.@Tim_Walz at 61 look like crap. https://t.co/Ly3HohSxeK — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) September 24, 2025

Waltz you are a jerk. If you were President would you want that happening to you?? We fund the UN to billions of dollars and if that is how they treat our President, cut off the money now. https://t.co/t5KzQpvypG — Tom Morris (@wetsupatriot) September 24, 2025

One would think Walz would be more of an American than a partisan hack making stupid jokes. One would be wrong.

If we need to the advice of retard we know where to find you. Meanwhile stick to Tampon dispensers, somehing in your wheelhouse https://t.co/n1IT1OeNyZ — ULTRA MAGA Fred USA (@FredFly00210430) September 24, 2025

America never needs Tim Walz for anything.

“Biden is fit for office”



- Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/gpkZmqf5Kl — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2025

Tim forgets the internet is forever.

