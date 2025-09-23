Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's Recent Violence

Honestly, it feels like the 'extremists' are the people who killed a man because he said things they don't like. That's Ms. Wonsley's side.

JUST IN: After learning @TPUSA will be at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Councilwoman Robin Wonsley said:



“I am deeply frustrated that the University of Minnesota has attempted to normalize a group tied to hate-filled ideology and extremism.”



Charlie Kirk was… pic.twitter.com/ukVDAI0n6G — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 23, 2025

Just to be clear, they don't have any issue with radicals murdering people they oppose, but they take issue with people speaking out against them.



Universities have "safe spaces" for radical terrorists, but not for peace-loving conservatives.



America, we have a real problem. https://t.co/zC3Pp0N6CG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2025

It's a huge problem and there is no good solution in sight. Particularly, because one side thinks murder is an acceptable solution.

This the evil ideology rampant in the U. S. And all the more reason we must continue to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and the biblical word of God. https://t.co/u9SXHAIkKX — Russell Johnson (@FreeAme19691836) September 23, 2025

A return to God is the only thing that will save this nation.

This person should be fired! https://t.co/ng6r3MlDx5 — Phyllis D (@maga_phyllis34) September 23, 2025

They always have green hair and crazy eyes.

Why are so many Democrats Commies https://t.co/3scXIiUOdn — Michelle Buntin 🇺🇸 (@Michell65437021) September 23, 2025

They basically all are now.

We need youCongresswoman…this woman doesn’t believe in free speech and wants to cancel this event because for the last week that’s all I heard from you Dems that you stand for the 1st amendment, don’t you???? https://t.co/0xRN5VmlNr — YuppieWhiteTrash (@brianjohn0311) September 23, 2025

They don't care even a little. It's all just talk. When the rubber hits the road, they only care about shutting up conservatives.

@UMNews @UMNAlumni



um, this woman is potentially violent.



please remove her from any and all publicly funded employment. https://t.co/9rWMyXh3a8 — throwingstones (@glasshousessss) September 23, 2025

Conservatives must be extra cautious these days and consider all Leftists have the propensity for violence. Don't take chances.

This is not a surprise at all as it is Minnesota........she may end up Governor or Senator for this kind of nonsense up there..... https://t.co/gvkPlfps5O — Sanity and Freedom (@Sane_and_Free) September 23, 2025

Considering 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy' is currently the Governor, that would be no surprise at all.

Why do these lunatics on the left project their hatred and extremism on us?? They’re not fooling everyone obviously by the millions that followed Charlie and TPUSA! — 🌷✨Lisa Diaz✨🌷 (@lcdiaz001) September 23, 2025

The Left is the party of violence and censorship.



The Right is the party of forgiveness and debate.



The choice between the two has never been more obvious. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 23, 2025

They seem to forget conservatives choose to debate ideas and stay non-violent. They are projecting to the extreme.

