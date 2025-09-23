Toning Down the Rhetoric: Kamala Harris Tells Rachel Maddow That Trump Is a...


Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's Recent Violence

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 AM on September 23, 2025
Imgflip

Honestly, it feels like the 'extremists' are the people who killed a man because he said things they don't like. That's Ms. Wonsley's side. 

It's a huge problem and there is no good solution in sight. Particularly, because one side thinks murder is an acceptable solution.

A return to God is the only thing that will save this nation.

They always have green hair and crazy eyes.

They basically all are now. 

They don't care even a little. It's all just talk. When the rubber hits the road, they only care about shutting up conservatives. 

Conservatives must be extra cautious these days and consider all Leftists have the propensity for violence. Don't take chances. 

Considering 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy' is currently the Governor, that would be no surprise at all. 

They seem to forget conservatives choose to debate ideas and stay non-violent. They are projecting to the extreme.

