Leftist Loons in Handmaid Costumes & Rainbow Flags Throw Tantrum to Shut Down TPUSA at U of Minnesota

They really just can't let students debate ideas. They are terrified to let conservatives speak. What are they afraid of? That conservatives will make sense to the students and their minds will be changed? Seems that way.

Advertisement

"Hey hey! Ho ho! Michael Knowles has got to go!"



12 days after Charlie Kirk's assassination, at the next stop of TPUSA's campus tour where @michaeljknowles is speaking, protesters are chanting for him to "go." pic.twitter.com/D6xZ470yPc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 22, 2025

How about let Michael Knowles have his debate and leave it alone?

I don’t know anything for sure but I can tell you this. If this is a network of leftist terrorists they absolutely are planning something else. They will need as many high profile murders as it takes to get the right to comply. https://t.co/2CyCiCBCaj — W҉A҉R҉M҉ ҉G҉A҉T҉O҉R҉A҉D҉E҉⛪️🥜 (@BidensFineChina) September 23, 2025

That's the scary part.

Women in handmaiden costumes: "Oh, no! Don't put us in dresses and make us clean and cook for you! 🫦" https://t.co/YsivjEkHdX — James (@MegaKnightX) September 23, 2025

No man wants to be with those women, anyway. Crisis averted.

Probably the same ppl who protested Jimmy Kimmel being taken off air ovr Free Speech Rights are demanding a conservative be silenced. https://t.co/A9uoEqfcy6 — Katrina Ski (@MtRushmore2016) September 23, 2025

Of course it's the same people. Free speech for me, but not for thee.

“The Republicans are the weird party” https://t.co/eutdvt0W6R — Austin (@SPQR_Austin) September 23, 2025

We need to get to the bottom of who is funding these protestors.



That guy waving the rainbow flag is a regular at DC pro-life events….and now he’s somehow in Minnesota?



Cc: @realDonaldTrump @PamBondi https://t.co/WD2GDQ5u85 — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) September 23, 2025

That would be a fascinating rabbit hole to go down.

I fear this type of extremist leftist violence in America cannot be corrected! https://t.co/67YGRig1Nd — Sherrelann (@SVeduccio80725) September 23, 2025

Note the odd juxtaposition of these simultaneous protests of @TPUSA. On the left is a group in Handmaid's Tale costumes, silently suggesting TPUSA threatens their free speech rights. On the right is an LGBTQ advocate loudly exercising his free speech rights to condemn TPUSA. https://t.co/yiDAShUivd pic.twitter.com/5fFbHbhc7O — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 23, 2025

Nothing says delusion like a fairy dancing in front of Handmaids. These 2 things (according to the book this came from) would never co-exist 🫠 https://t.co/loqzSVFMHw — McKenna Dawson (@DawsonMcke39855) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Don't ever expect them to make sense.

The tolerant left is always so open to dialogue from anyone they disagree with. https://t.co/pJ16bOWxfr — ✝️🇺🇸2A Renaissance🇺🇸 (@2ARenaissance) September 23, 2025

Conservatives want to debate you. Leftists want to silence you. We are not the same. https://t.co/GV2deBQVkU — Liberty Affair (@Liberty_Affair) September 22, 2025

Actually we are polar opposites.

Did anyone expect them to act like reasonable adults? They do not know how https://t.co/DDmwsAcrAK — Burns 🇺🇸 (@burns54875) September 22, 2025

Not a sane adult in the bunch.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.