Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's R...
Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat
Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because...
VIP
CNN’s Harry Enten Delivers Devastating Polling for Democrats - What the GOP Must...
Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
VIP
Transgender Men Are Preparing Go-Bags for When the Concentration Camps Are Built
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s...
Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' L...
Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice...

Leftist Loons in Handmaid Costumes & Rainbow Flags Throw Tantrum to Shut Down TPUSA at U of Minnesota

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 23, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

They really just can't let students debate ideas. They are terrified to let conservatives speak. What are they afraid of? That conservatives will make sense to the students and their minds will be changed? Seems that way.

Advertisement

How about let Michael Knowles have his debate and leave it alone?

That's the scary part.

No man wants to be with those women, anyway. Crisis averted. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Of course it's the same people. Free speech for me, but not for thee.

That would be a fascinating rabbit hole to go down. 

Advertisement

Don't ever expect them to make sense. 

Actually we are polar opposites. 

Not a sane adult in the bunch.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Aaron Walker
Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because He’s Gay
Warren Squire
Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat
justmindy
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television Warren Squire
Advertisement