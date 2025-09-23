Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate

Today, Nancy French, wife of David French (perpetually disappointed in all Christians other then himself), shared a picture of a pastor being pepper sprayed by ICE at a protest. She was incensed. Poor gal.

Advertisement

A masked ICE agent sprayed David Black, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, directly in the face during protests outside the ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois.



Photo by Ashlee Rezin of the Chicago Sun-Times. pic.twitter.com/RypsdPNSHE — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) September 22, 2025

Many of these so called 'Pastors' practice the religion of Leftism over that of Christianity so take this with a grain of salt.

It’s the communist Buddhist monks all over again.



Just because you wear a religious frock, doesn’t mean your ideology is pure. https://t.co/ait70LnRSl — Cheyenne (@com_oceania) September 23, 2025

no one is above the law.... https://t.co/CqX8IR4lfz — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) September 23, 2025

The Bible even tells Christians to obey the laws of their land and give 'Caesar his due'. Fighting for people to be in this country illegally is in direct opposition to that command.

Pastors don’t get a pass for being stupid. https://t.co/unfEwCLvL5 — Cynthia Dyanne Tx. (@CMategra1) September 23, 2025

A clerical collar does not exempt you from, "rendering unto Caesar, that which is Caesar's". https://t.co/D45ZKEchPl — Leeeeroy Jennnnkins (@dpattenjr) September 23, 2025

We see what side he is on... pic.twitter.com/2zArrQ4het — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) September 23, 2025

The side of evil.

No, he's what is known as an "impastor". And the "church" he leads is very religious for sure but whatever it teaches isn't Christianity.



It stopped being that long ago. All that remains is a skinsuit masking their anti-American leftism. pic.twitter.com/TdcNCMnrLh — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 23, 2025

Ahhh ... it seems his church is actually the gospel of Communism with some cherry picked scriptures if they can bend them to confirm their political proclivities. That's typical.

Oh, no. I wasn't aware there was an exception to being pepper sprayed for "pastors" during a protest. 🙄 — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) September 23, 2025

I see his carotid is intact — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 23, 2025

They don't want to talk about that.

Why is a pastor getting involved in a federal operation? Does being a pastor give you a special pass to be a nuisance? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) September 23, 2025

What was he doing? I would bet that it was not simply walking by and wishing everybody a good day. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Or peacefully praying.

There is an easy way not to get pepper sprayed, don’t interfere with law enforcement operations. This pastor decided to protest and interfere. https://t.co/dcvcYL8rR0 — John (@JohnKoc75009286) September 23, 2025

The "pastor" in question and his "church": https://t.co/ZRyP6y7xQv pic.twitter.com/INVrx2WNBx — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 23, 2025

A 'spiritual home for troublemakers, misfits and mystics". God warned us to flee fortune tellers and those who dabbled in the black arts. Maybe this 'Pastor should spend less time fighting ICE and more studying the Word.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.