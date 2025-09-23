Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on September 23, 2025
imgflip

Today, Nancy French, wife of David French (perpetually disappointed in all Christians other then himself), shared a picture of a pastor being pepper sprayed by ICE at a protest. She was incensed. Poor gal.

Many of these so called 'Pastors' practice the religion of Leftism over that of Christianity so take this with a grain of salt. 

The Bible even tells Christians to obey the laws of their land and give 'Caesar his due'. Fighting for people to be in this country illegally is in direct opposition to that command. 

The side of evil.

Ahhh ... it seems his church is actually the gospel of Communism with some cherry picked scriptures if they can bend them to confirm their political proclivities. That's typical.

They don't want to talk about that. 

Or peacefully praying. 

A 'spiritual home for troublemakers, misfits and mystics". God warned us to flee fortune tellers and those who dabbled in the black arts. Maybe this 'Pastor should spend less time fighting ICE and more studying the Word.

BORDER SECURITY CHICAGO CHRISTIANITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

