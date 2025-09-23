Michael Knowles Says Boot Omar—X Demands Congress Probe Her Fraud or Bury This Brotherly Tale Already

If it can be proven, she should absolutely be expelled from Congress, as should any person committing a crime. Then, they should pay the legal and civil consequences.

Michael Knowles just suggested we expel Ilhan Omar from Congress for immigration fraud.



It's obviously true, and we should.



Any American can go into a Minnesota court and request @IlhanMN's marriage records. The state has great public records laws, they're easy to get.… — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 23, 2025

.@Ilhan committed bigotry by marrying her brother while married to someone else. @IlhanMN must be deported back to Somalia! https://t.co/eHa06bcjec — JaxFL3585 (@JaxFL3585) September 23, 2025

If she did this, it is time to take it seriously.

Expel Ilhan Omar from the country. https://t.co/fObIzXj20F — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) September 23, 2025

@RepLuna @RepNancyMace @timburchett why can’t this evidence be entered into the public record in the House when you do another privileged motion? https://t.co/6syVstCNRR — John Pickle (@John_Pickle) September 23, 2025

That sounds like another excellent idea.

💥. Finally!! A Voice of Reason 💥 https://t.co/zO3MSPknyX — America First ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@GigglingGypsy) September 23, 2025

Because the GOP leadership are wimps https://t.co/Pwcb5vTVbT — Xen (@Protecttheturn) September 23, 2025

They need to either man up or they need to explain to the American people why they aren't pursuing it. If they have evidence Ilhan Omar did not commit fraud, they can put this all to rest. If they can't disprove it, they should investigate further and move forward with consequences.

She should be denaturalized and deported. https://t.co/j7nPdPy6hr — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@heterodoxan) September 23, 2025

No one is Above the law 💯 https://t.co/bWb6HrHz73 — 🇺🇸 ✝️FREDOMFIGHTR✝️ 🇺🇸 (@FrancesMar62278) September 23, 2025

In theory, although it doesn't seem like that applies to Democrats.

This would set the standard. Accountability in Congress is a farce. Needs to happen. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 23, 2025

Has the Daily Wire gone into a Minnesota court and requested these records? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 23, 2025

Frank Luntz was skeptical.

I did it ~5 years ago, reported it then. Still have them. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 23, 2025

Ye of little faith… pic.twitter.com/zfpizpQr0O — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 23, 2025

Brent had the receipts.

Come on now. Surely, she has contested these claims and demanded a DNA test to prove her detractors wrong! — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) September 23, 2025

It seems that would be an easy way for her to put her critics to shame.

Two Muslims married by a Christian minister of course, as one does for this kind of situation. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 23, 2025

This is tweet #1,000,000 on 3rd world Ilhan, who absolutely should be deported.

When will someone take action, vs. just throwing out red meat? I'm getting a bit tired of hearing about it. — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) September 23, 2025

Her colleagues fear her more than they fear you. — Todd 🇺🇸 (@ideapalooza) September 23, 2025

Bingo!

