Sorry, but No One Is Shocked That Kamala Harris Is a Self-Serving Homophobe
A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the...

Michael Knowles Says Boot Omar—X Demands Congress Probe Her Fraud or Bury This Brotherly Tale Already

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If it can be proven, she should absolutely be expelled from Congress, as should any person committing a crime. Then, they should pay the legal and civil consequences. 

If she did this, it is time to take it seriously. 

That sounds like another excellent idea. 

They need to either man up or they need to explain to the American people why they aren't pursuing it. If they have evidence Ilhan Omar did not commit fraud, they can put this all to rest. If they can't disprove it, they should investigate further and move forward with consequences. 

In theory, although it doesn't seem like that applies to Democrats. 

Frank Luntz was skeptical. 

Brent had the receipts. 

It seems that would be an easy way for her to put her critics to shame. 

Bingo!

