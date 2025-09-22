TikTok's Somaya Spews Lies: Dragging Erika Kirk and Usha Vance Through the Mud

After seeing all the hopeful and brilliant young people at the Charlie Kirk Memorial today, it's easy to forget there is a dark side lurking. An evil spreading absolute nonsense and seeking to lead young people astray.

Gen-Z influencer Somaya just took to social media to sneer that Erika Kirk is “a terrible person” for marrying Charlie, that Usha Vance is “probably racist too,” and that “women can be some real demons too.”



Today Erika, just days after watching her husband gunned down, said:… pic.twitter.com/vkCYwvwpqs — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 22, 2025

This same influencer also has a whole video explaining how Charlie's killer was actually a right wing groyper. It's easy to say people should just ignore her, but the fact is, she already has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok, and a huge following. If the Right is doing nothing to rebut her nonsense, her influence grows.

As the Light gets brighter, the shadows get darker. https://t.co/22w6u3Y39T — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) September 22, 2025

Giving them attention is exactly what they want. Better to ignore and let them spin in their own echo chambers. — Eli Langer (@EliLanger) September 22, 2025

I get that but this is a person I can't ignore. Consider this an opening salvo — I’ll be spotlighting her comments on Gen Z and political violence in the days to come. — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 22, 2025

There has to be an answer to her ramblings or young people are left to believe she is a truth-teller.

She hit what she wanted. You’re giving her platform for your posts. I know I added to it. But only to say my peace. Ignore them. They will go away. — @laquinta007 (@007db9Bondgirl) September 22, 2025

If only that were true. Unfortunately, they are like locusts and multiply. The only way to deal with people like this is expose their arguments to the light.

I'm becoming more and more convinced Democrats are demon possessed. — JustBee (@brian_bee) September 22, 2025

Erika would forgive her. I wouldn't, but Erika would. — Fallon 🇺🇸 (@Fallon68814273) September 22, 2025

It sickens me and instinctively, I want to hate them. But I know neither Charlie nor Erika would support that, not to mention neither would God. It is very hard, but the more they hate, the harder I’ll love and try to do what’s right…that’s the only way anything gets better. — LavenderGirl (@LavenderGi26222) September 22, 2025

The best way to deal with people like this is to debate them peacefully and prove them wrong in the public square.

I don't even have to watch it to know that it's nothing but envy



Pure envy — ☠️ Ghost ☠️ (@metalguera1114) September 22, 2025

I’m guessing she’s single. — Voter Red Zone (@VoterRedZone) September 22, 2025

Bless this poor thing — PeteMlisen (@PeteMuhleisen) September 22, 2025

Why air this dirty laundry? — Notyourbiz (@Glorydayshorses) September 22, 2025

She'll have nothing and be nothing. Who cares? — Human Bean🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@Auntbee1984) September 22, 2025

That's the point. She already has a massive audience on TikTok. She is already making thousands of dollars each month from her videos. She isn't going anywhere. The only option is to expose how wrong she is.

