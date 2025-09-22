NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Clueless Gaffe

Justin Brannan is the Finance Chair on the New York City Council. Apparently, this is the 'lawmaking body' of New York City. One would think such a position for an important city would mean one has good reading comprehension and attention to details. One would be wrong when it comes to Brannan. Maybe this is another reason why New York City is in such a mess.

Beyond grotesque. Miller is a megalomaniac unmoored Christian Nationalist whose rage belies any notion of grief. He turned a funeral into a rally for Trump's war on ‘the left.’ Even Kirk’s foes are treating his death with more reverence than this! pic.twitter.com/MlDvJktaKu — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 22, 2025

Aside from the other nonsense, Stephen Miller is Jewish, not a 'Christian Nationalist'.

This is how dumb the left is. They put out a post and don't even realize that @StephenM is Jewish.



The hate the left have for Christians is obvious. https://t.co/oJWzWDF9OM — Kate (@kate_p45) September 22, 2025

They really really hate Christians. They hate Christians so much they've declared anyone they don't like is a Christian.

okay so that's a jewish guy https://t.co/mP6H5BzrnM — River Page (@river_is_nice) September 22, 2025

Stephen Miller is Jewish. https://t.co/bCjYd8vyay — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 22, 2025

He’s a self hating Jew.



If he was alive In Germany right after the collapse of the Weimar Republic. He would be a Jewish for Hitler type Nazi & would’ve supported the Nazis takeover of the Government. https://t.co/sdV51ijcuj — FelixTheDemo-Cat🗽🇺🇸🟦🟪🎗️ (@FelixFan03) September 22, 2025

Once they figured out he was Jewish and they couldn't blame Christians, they moved on to calling him a 'sell out' Jew. Such lovely people.

He’s Jewish, which makes for a pretty poor Christian Nationalist — Hughre Tardé (@firebragg) September 22, 2025

Ethnically Jewish, yes. But ideologically, he is an undisputed Christian Nationalist. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 22, 2025

These people are really nuts.

Buddy, you literally don't know the first thing about Steven. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 22, 2025

I love how diverse the Christian Nationalists have become. They have embraced Jews,Hindus,African Americans and more. Wonderful,isn’t it? — Deborah D (@DeborahDou11570) September 22, 2025

They should have shirts made with 'Everything I hate is Christian Nationalist'.

Let me guess: you self-identify as smart, right? 🙄 — Oliver Mandić (@olivermandic) September 22, 2025

If he does, wrong again!

Kirk’s foes spent a week both celebrating his murder and blaming it on their enemies. — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) September 22, 2025

Ah, Stephen Miller, the Jewish face of Christian Supremacy!



Is that what we're doing today?



I love it! 🤣🤣 — XDex9 (@XDex91) September 22, 2025

Yes, apparently, this is the way the Left is justifying their nonsense these days.

Unintentionally hilarious — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 22, 2025

I'm an atheist, and I agree with him 100%. — Rikvidr (@rikvidr4) September 22, 2025

Looks like Stephen is bringing people together! Just like a good Christian who isn't a Christian, but is actually Jewish, would do.

