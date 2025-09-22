NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Clueless Gaffe

Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Justin Brannan is the Finance Chair on the New York City Council. Apparently, this is the 'lawmaking body' of New York City. One would think such a position for an important city would mean one has good reading comprehension and attention to details. One would be wrong when it comes to Brannan. Maybe this is another reason why New York City is in such a mess. 

Aside from the other nonsense, Stephen Miller is Jewish, not a 'Christian Nationalist'. 

They really really hate Christians. They hate Christians so much they've declared anyone they don't like is a Christian. 

Once they figured out he was Jewish and they couldn't blame Christians, they moved on to calling him a 'sell out' Jew. Such lovely people. 

These people are really nuts. 

They should have shirts made with 'Everything I hate is Christian Nationalist'. 

If he does, wrong again!

Yes, apparently, this is the way the Left is justifying their nonsense these days. 

Looks like Stephen is bringing people together! Just like a good Christian who isn't a Christian, but is actually Jewish, would do.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP JUDAISM STEPHEN MILLER

