The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams Gets the Ick from Praying Americans, Dreams of Anywhere Else

Thomas Chatterton Williams is a writer for 'The Atlantic'. He has lived all over the world for a good portion of his life and he wants you to know he is not a fan of American culture, at all. Particularly, those people who pray and sing and love Jesus. Those people make him particularly uncomfy. So much so, he had to tweet about it.

Advertisement

I’ve spent half of my adult life living in one foreign country or another and I don’t think I’ve ever felt so estranged from the surrounding culture as I am from the aesthetics and sensibilities of this movement. Not even a criticism, I just feel more at home in Greece than in… pic.twitter.com/rz6K9YYdVO — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) September 22, 2025

You mean Greece, the country that has a population 35 times smaller than the US (11 mil) and almost 10,000 Orthodox Churches?



Where the island of Tinos alone has 1,000 Orthodox chapels on it?



The estimated number of private Orthodox chapels is 10,000-20,000.



That Greece? https://t.co/rXSJUIh0Uj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2025

He must have missed all those chapels and crosses.

You can thank Liberalism for an American having this bizarre reaction to Christianity and patriotism. https://t.co/VBMGJ8OB3Z — Return to Reason (@mymundanemind) September 22, 2025

Also, Thomas may just be bizarre, himself.

Yeah, we know. The left realizing they don’t really like America or Americans is always an important realization in their journey from perpetually being the emotional equivalent of teenagers. https://t.co/zBQJQTZfmQ — jonesness (@RealJonesness) September 22, 2025

These people are fine with villages of 3rd world illegals ruining the culture in this country because they HATE THIS COUNTRY and the principles of its founding. Pound sand, Thomas. https://t.co/M2at1ObLJA — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 22, 2025

They know as long as there are patriotic Christians, they can't go full Commie.

For those who feel this way: are you interested in why you feel estranged? Would you like to build a bridge to understanding?



Or do you want to turn America and every western country into your cosmopolitan comfort zone? https://t.co/Xaz8kS13LN — MadNorskie (@MadNorskie) September 22, 2025

Do you prefer riots and city burning as a memorial service https://t.co/NREYIzimLt — Luke (@eklu65) September 22, 2025

Apparently, he does.

It’s really interesting how much Atheists truly hate evangelicals. https://t.co/4E7erCNUOS — Squib (@squib09) September 22, 2025

They sure spend a ton of time worried about people who love God for people who don't believe there even is a god. So strange.

You shouldn't feel home when you aren't in your home https://t.co/tRTqNoVoju — Mr. Shikaki (@MrShikaki33959) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Exactly. Part of 'not being in your home' is other people do things differently. If you want to stay in their land, you adapt. If you don't, you go back to your home and leave those people alone.

If everyone who didn’t feel at home in America would go somewhere where they felt at home, everyone would benefit. https://t.co/wOgyTBfYXw — Seth Jones (@SethJonesTX) September 22, 2025

Only seems fair.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.