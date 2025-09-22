Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams Gets the Ick from Praying Americans, Dreams of Anywhere Else

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Thomas Chatterton Williams is a writer for 'The Atlantic'. He has lived all over the world for a good portion of his life and he wants you to know he is not a fan of American culture, at all. Particularly, those people who pray and sing and love Jesus. Those people make him particularly uncomfy. So much so, he had to tweet about it. 

He must have missed all those chapels and crosses.

Also, Thomas may just be bizarre, himself. 

They know as long as there are patriotic Christians, they can't go full Commie. 

Apparently, he does. 

They sure spend a ton of time worried about people who love God for people who don't believe there even is a god. So strange. 

Exactly. Part of 'not being in your home' is other people do things differently. If you want to stay in their land, you adapt. If you don't, you go back to your home and leave those people alone. 

Only seems fair.

