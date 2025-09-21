Why Erika Kirk Did NYT Interview: To Boldly Carry Charlie’s Torch in the Lion’s Den

Gaslighting 101: Jonathan Karl Claims the Assassination of Charlie Kirk 'Was Not a...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics is confused as to why Erika Kirk would sit for a long interview with The New York Times. Quite simply, she believes in her husband's message and she wants to continue to share it. 

She has made it clear she is going to pick up his mantle in his absence. This should not be surprising, in the least. 

She is also a former 'Miss Arizona' and is media trained. She knows how to handle this situation. 

She is the opposite of weak.

She won't let a murderer win. Period.

Before Charlie's death, he debated Gavin Newsom and had reached out to Van Jones to debate about race and crime. He was willing to go into Leftist territory to bring the message. Clearly, Erika is also willing to do the same. 

That's exactly their goal.

