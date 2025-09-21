Why Erika Kirk Did NYT Interview: To Boldly Carry Charlie’s Torch in the Lion’s Den

Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics is confused as to why Erika Kirk would sit for a long interview with The New York Times. Quite simply, she believes in her husband's message and she wants to continue to share it.

Someone please explain to me why Erika Kirk would sit down for a 90-minute interview with the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/F3chfMRaQ2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 21, 2025

It’s so odd to be bothered by this considering Charlie Kirk is well known for going to college campuses and having conversations with those who opposed him.



Erika Kirk looks to be walking in her husband’s footsteps. It’s admirable. She’s an incredibly strong woman. https://t.co/MrVmu3MzlN — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 21, 2025

She has made it clear she is going to pick up his mantle in his absence. This should not be surprising, in the least.

Because she feels she has a duty to the general public, NYT has a wide reach, and her PR people likely vetted the journo to confirm no funny business https://t.co/Jn13kFTV7C — Sarah 🍌📟 (@sarahlol1863603) September 21, 2025

She is also a former 'Miss Arizona' and is media trained. She knows how to handle this situation.

These are the warnings to their readers that there are non-moderates out there. https://t.co/7DMveBOICv — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 21, 2025

It’s not that hard to understand, Tom. Erika is honoring her husband by continuing his work and she isn’t weak. https://t.co/SuKuyfTauQ — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) September 21, 2025

She is the opposite of weak.

One of the ways you keep someone’s memory alive is by continuing to talk about them. We all have different ways of grieving. The best thing we can do is pray for Charlie & Erika Kirk, their children, their family, and give them all the grace in the world. https://t.co/q0GHL0fzAE — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 21, 2025

Because that is the example that Charlie lived, and she is not afraid to carry it on https://t.co/hKvi6OoGUv — Mike Metcalf ³³º¹ (@aggie1ge) September 21, 2025

She won't let a murderer win. Period.

Because she is that smart and strategic. https://t.co/mEDbJTSQyq — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 21, 2025

Can’t speak for her, but my guess is she wants to: (1) set the record straight about her husband; (2) protect his legacy; and (3) give hope to people who are grieving. https://t.co/ecQ224xbyk — David M. Doran (@Grace4Motown) September 21, 2025

Before Charlie's death, he debated Gavin Newsom and had reached out to Van Jones to debate about race and crime. He was willing to go into Leftist territory to bring the message. Clearly, Erika is also willing to do the same.

Because Charlie would have…. https://t.co/e96EtdZGGd — Brick Sanchez (@Brick_Sanchez55) September 21, 2025

Because Charlie Kirk loved talking to all sides and put people who disagreed at the front of the line. https://t.co/Lcu7wpRyeg — Joseph J. Serwach (@joeserwach) September 21, 2025

If TPUSA’s goal is to reach as many people as possible, especially people that disagrees with their views, then the NYT is the perfect place to do it. — Lance McDonald 🇺🇸 (@Lance616) September 21, 2025

That's exactly their goal.

