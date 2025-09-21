Why Erika Kirk Did NYT Interview: To Boldly Carry Charlie’s Torch in the...
Democrats Decry Voter Registration at Kirk’s Memorial – After Turning Funerals Political Themselves

Today, during the Charlie Kirk memorial, Scott Pressler will do the work he always does ... work to register conservative voters. That is making the Democrats big mad.

Maybe if they didn't want conservatives registering voters at huge memorial services, they should consider not killing giants of the conservative movement. What a concept. 

Touche.

He would love this. 

That's the spirit. 

Oh, look at this. The Democrats are nothing if not hypocrites. 

Yes, yes, they did. 

They really don't understand that. 

Wouldn't that be wonderful?

Yes, please.

