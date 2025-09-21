Democrats Decry Voter Registration at Kirk’s Memorial – After Turning Funerals Political Themselves

Today, during the Charlie Kirk memorial, Scott Pressler will do the work he always does ... work to register conservative voters. That is making the Democrats big mad.

They are registering people to vote at a funeral? Wtf.



Imagine if the Democrats did this. pic.twitter.com/9nX5Hd8lPf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 21, 2025

Maybe if they didn't want conservatives registering voters at huge memorial services, they should consider not killing giants of the conservative movement. What a concept.

You use dead people to steal elections. https://t.co/JdsGuh0RIg — John Parish (@JohnCParish) September 21, 2025

Touche.

Good. You wretched freaks made it political when you murdered him and celebrated it. You’ve sown the blood of a martyr and reap the disastrous consequences. You want us dead and hated us first. I hate you too now and want nothing but for you to lose. I have no sympathy left. https://t.co/7FxypJoMo3 — Je Suis Charlie (@Jtrox1020) September 21, 2025

Charlie would approve of this. https://t.co/q4spG3UHST — Peaty Penis (@thepeatiest) September 21, 2025

He would love this.

Imagine if Democrats didn’t kill Charlie Kirk. This would not have been possible. You ghoul. https://t.co/Gc4dEyg5gQ — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) September 21, 2025

You killed him, now we are going to completely destroy your political party. https://t.co/H6OA0Pap67 — Big Mara Ippo (@Cizzy_mac) September 21, 2025

That's the spirit.

Oh, look at this. The Democrats are nothing if not hypocrites.

Perhaps you guys shouldn’t have murdered him. https://t.co/fZqvUbcPTf — Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) September 21, 2025

Didn't you all wheel Jimmy carter out and force him to vote for Kamala when he was basically a vegetable? https://t.co/Ha2ULckOYm — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) September 21, 2025

Yes, yes, they did.

Democrats hate it when we play by their rules. Also why is there a funeral Chris?? Why is there a funeral?? I’ll hang up and listen https://t.co/0QNCQ8m6vt — Ryan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RyanHunsader) September 21, 2025

Registering people to vote is the nice response. https://t.co/nynTHKHsZ3 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 21, 2025

They really don't understand that.

Democrats sit back and say nothing while your base burned cities for After Floyd.



Now you're terrified we're using that anger to register voters.



I for one and Thrilled you are terrified.



You should be! https://t.co/NBT0k8H15S — Broken Wrd (@BrokenWrd) September 21, 2025

Imagine if Democrats hadn't murdered Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/HNkcOM8byg — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) September 21, 2025

Wouldn't that be wonderful?

I remember Paul Wellstone's funeral being turned into a politcal rally. GFY! https://t.co/AkAIGVcvHi — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 21, 2025

Imagine if Democrats worked to make change peacefully?



Peaceful voting and prayer?



Instead of murdering and vilifying their fellow citizens they were to value life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?



Imagine a better world?



We are.



Why don’t you try to imagine it with us? https://t.co/NGhaweJCiI — Texan Vet Dad (@TexanVetDad) September 21, 2025

Yes, please.

