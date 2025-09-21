NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried by U.S. Media

Yesterday, a violent Leftist (there is starting to be a pattern) opened fired on a New Hampshire country club. While shooting, he screamed 'Free Palestine'. So, not only was he a Leftist, but he also believes in make believe places. Anyway, an American would be hard pressed to know what the shooter screamed because our media isn't reporting it.

This story consists of 20 paragraphs, and at no point in any of them does NBC relate that the shooter shouted “free Palestine!” before he opened fire. To find that out, I had to read the British left-wing newspaper, The Guardian. https://t.co/5SVFsz5dg7 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 21, 2025

Well, at least people in other countries might know the real motivation.

It would be better not to cover a news story at all than to do so dishonestly. https://t.co/sFt99eWjrO — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) September 21, 2025

If you still trust NBC News: why? https://t.co/MLjV1nWPXZ — stevemur (@stevemur) September 21, 2025

Far left media always hides facts that are inconvenient for their party. https://t.co/7D1y5rGzWL — ChrisTOEpher Lee aka Spicoli - P1 - Bill Maller (@spicoli_75) September 21, 2025

Bingo.

If it doesn't forward the revolution, it's not worth reporting. https://t.co/YvSEt5Gmgm — Regs (@r3gulations) September 21, 2025

The Left seems to be the only side participating in a violent revolution. The Right is trying to 'fight' with debate and ideas.

The past is a different country. Normie lib media is a different planet. https://t.co/bcGSWghTul — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 21, 2025

The Media are the enemy of the American People. https://t.co/pHDCGiXQtA — William Joseph Hellmann (NAFO Mocker) (@w_j_hellmann) September 21, 2025

Evergreen: You will never hate the MSM as much as they deserve. https://t.co/0sQYwK8WDp — William Perry Pendley (@Sagebrush_Rebel) September 21, 2025

Never, ever.

They're trying to figure out how to make Jimmy Kimmel the victim. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 21, 2025

Just give them a minute.

NBC News is working overtime to control the narrative. They had an article last night stating the Kirk assassin was tied to any left wing groups. Word play to strictly meant to confuse the reader into believing Robinson wasn’t a left winger. Now this story is meant to obfuscate… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 21, 2025

So they’ll classify this as a right wing terrorist attack for the charts. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 21, 2025

They'll hope no one notices.

"Free Palestine" has become a domestic terrorist movement...https://t.co/exQRJy0wOH — Dan Freemont 🇺🇸 (@TheeDanFreeman) September 21, 2025

It has always been a terrorist movement, but now we are feeling it in America, as well.

It’s the same in NH. Some stories don’t mention it at all, some at end of story. Boston Globe mentions in 8th graph, Patch in 6th. — Drew Cline (@DrewHampshire) September 21, 2025

They were probably just celebratory shots after a good golf game. — jc73 (@jcochran73) September 21, 2025

That will be the Media's next story.

They are a propaganda rag, not even fit to like Herridge's shoe bottoms. We need real journalists and truth tellers, not partisan mouthpiece hacks — Shep Casey (@shep_casey) September 21, 2025

Turn off the fake Corporate News media.

