NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried by U.S. Media

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Yesterday, a violent Leftist (there is starting to be a pattern) opened fired on a New Hampshire country club. While shooting, he screamed 'Free Palestine'. So, not only was he a Leftist, but he also believes in make believe places. Anyway, an American would be hard pressed to know what the shooter screamed because our media isn't reporting it. 

Well, at least people in other countries might know the real motivation. 

Bingo.

The Left seems to be the only side participating in a violent revolution. The Right is trying to 'fight' with debate and ideas. 

Never, ever. 

Just give them a minute. 

They'll hope no one notices. 

It has always been a terrorist movement, but now we are feeling it in America, as well. 

That will be the Media's next story. 

Turn off the fake Corporate News media.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS PRO-PALESTINIAN

