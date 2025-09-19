Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad Idea

Mark Cuban didn't get as rich as he is, by making stupid financial decisions. Building a 'network' around two mediocre dudes who stopped being funny years ago is a losing proposition. Leftists are nothing if not delusional though.

Mark Cuban could build a killer network around Colbert and Kimmel. — Kyle Keegan (@realKyleKeegan) September 17, 2025

I’ve seen some bad takes on this app and this might be in the top 5 https://t.co/QjB7xBXGK6 — FB (@classic_fb) September 19, 2025

It's got to be close to the worst.

Cuban is a numbers guy. He won't do it. https://t.co/5IcQVAKEj0 — Teresa Wendt (@projectmat) September 19, 2025

Twenty-five years ago, this might have been true. But networks and the entire broadcast infrastructure are much less powerful than they once were and are quickly approaching irrelevance. https://t.co/ye3hFkz1BO — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) September 19, 2025

And Kimmel and Colbert are reaching irrelevance at an even quicker rate.

Do these people genuinely live on planet earth https://t.co/D7f651zIjY — HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) September 19, 2025

If this were true, Colbert and Kimmel should partner up sans Cuban and build their own YouTube empire.



Why would they cut in someone who doesn’t have a broadcast platform?



Which invites an important question,



“Which is worse: the idea or the suggested partner?” https://t.co/aESuFceMis — Mister Patrick (@MisterPatrick1) September 19, 2025

It's all bad.

He’d probably have better ratings if he just filmed himself lighting cash on fire. https://t.co/OxzEO7uGoh — Aaron Gogley (@AaronGogley) September 19, 2025

It would be more entertaining and less divisive.

After a week of unimaginably psychotic posts, this one managed to take me by surprise.

What an insane thing to say. https://t.co/HTIiZNrLP8 — Ben Herreid (@BenHerreid) September 19, 2025

Leftists are delusional.

And here we all thought Democrats hate billionaires. They rant and rave about billionaires being evil but now they like billionaires?



It’d be great if liberals could stick with a position for more than a month - it’s confusing trying to keep up with what dems are upset about. https://t.co/4dhcnRH52t — Pragmatic Vegan (@pragmaticvegan1) September 19, 2025

They like billionaires who pretend to be Leftists, while making a ton of money off of capitalism. They like hypocrites.

Begging Mark to just Do it!

I’ve love watching leftist money burn. https://t.co/tN7AAOePbA — Alex Sarabande (@ASarabande27076) September 18, 2025

In the sense of a network which kills his cash flow, absolutely. https://t.co/fFLbCxuZYn — TrumpetTiger (@TrumpetTiger) September 18, 2025

The only thing Mark Cuban ever did was trick the fools at Yahoo! to over pay by 100x for his company. Those same fools essentially destroyed Yahoo!'s value and buried that company.



So, no, he couldn't. Lightning doesn't strike twice. https://t.co/5t7USTWrO3 — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) September 18, 2025

Cuban is a joke.

Every response to a comment pointing out Kimmel and Colberts' failings is dismissed by Kyle, swatted like a fly.

These people are losing and can't accept it. It's wonderful to watch https://t.co/kIZTqMO0XT — Fürst Pigeon (@FurstPigeon) September 18, 2025

The spiraling is a sight to behold.

