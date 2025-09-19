'We Know!' Brian Stelter Says US Media Is Basically on an Elevator That...
Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad Idea

justmindy
justmindy | 1:55 PM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Mark Cuban didn't get as rich as he is, by making stupid financial decisions. Building a 'network' around two mediocre dudes who stopped being funny years ago is a losing proposition. Leftists are nothing if not delusional though. 

It's got to be close to the worst.

And Kimmel and Colbert are reaching irrelevance at an even quicker rate.

It's all bad. 

It would be more entertaining and less divisive. 

Leftists are delusional. 

They like billionaires who pretend to be Leftists, while making a ton of money off of capitalism. They like hypocrites. 

Cuban is a joke. 

The spiraling is a sight to behold.

