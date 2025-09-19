Senator Fetterman Mocks France's Palestine Recognition Mistake: Handing Hamas a Win

The only semi-sane Democrat has a message for France. Recognizing 'Palestine' only helps Hamas and so by extension, you are supporting terrorism.

France, Senate Democrats or anyone:



Recognizing Palestine is the “best way” to reward Hamas for killing and raping over 1200 Israelis, and keeping hostages underground for two years.



When Hamas is cheering for your decision, you really should reconsider your core values. pic.twitter.com/Ia84bYOhnE — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 19, 2025

French bond market collapse in 3......2......1..... https://t.co/MGouUDIIiw — Datguy (@aintitgrand) September 19, 2025

Listen @EmmanuelMacron @Keir_Starmer . Don't be remembered for the reprecussions your delusional plan to recognise Palestine while hostages remain and #Hamas retain power!#JAccuse https://t.co/4xeUqEXVDJ — #Jews Fight Back (@Keithdavidharri) September 19, 2025

That would be a terrible legacy.

When I first learned of Fetterman, I did not like him or think he was qualified.



I have since changed my opinion on him (as anyone can do) and I have seen that he, much like Trump, speaks to the core values of America and the American people.



He knows the difference between… https://t.co/46m3vL6nfR — Daniel Trader (@Dan_TraderCO) September 19, 2025

He's the only Democrat who seems to understand working class people or even care about their needs.

It is people like Fetterman that will ensure that Democrats continue to lose.

Continuing to defend Isreal’s genocide is not ignorance but a choice. https://t.co/h9d2mlA7al — CheFurvara (@CheFurvara) September 19, 2025

This man sounds so much like a conservative Republican sometimes. https://t.co/2H3scx4c9b — Think (@PotusPostulate) September 19, 2025

Of course, there is always a few Democrats who are mad in the comments.

That's right.

And when what their claim so glaringly

fails to align with reality,

know that they are deliberately lying,

while hoping we won't ask questions about

their motives for lying. https://t.co/YuUgiYJVDu — Eve (@Eve300459) September 19, 2025

You can’t remain a Democrat, John.



That doesn’t mean you have to be a Republican.



But you can’t continue to identify with people who believe the bizarre things that they do. — Ashley (@American47Ash) September 19, 2025

How can he remain part of a party who completely disagrees with everything he believes?

You have been a steady practically lone voice on the Democratic side for Israel. And you are completely right on this — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) September 19, 2025

Zero expectations from a leader who turned one of the most beautiful Cities in the world into a pigsty.https://t.co/xE9PO36j2i — Anama 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AnamaMOSS) September 19, 2025

That's what happens when Leftists are in charge. Look at California.

Thank you Senator Fetterman. You are the only sane Democrat I know who understands what is at stake. — juliana 🎗️ (@Juliana_Ahavah) September 19, 2025

We should cease to recognize France in retaliation — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) September 19, 2025

That sounds fair.

Thank you for being the voice of reason and for standing up for western values!



You’re long overdue to register as a Republican. It’s time @SenFettermanPA — Starson 🇺🇸🚀🇺🇸 (@DrStarson) September 19, 2025

The snacks over here are great.

