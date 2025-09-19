'We Know!' Brian Stelter Says US Media Is Basically on an Elevator That...
Senator Fetterman Mocks France's Palestine Recognition Mistake: Handing Hamas a Win

justmindy
justmindy | 1:25 PM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

The only semi-sane Democrat has a message for France. Recognizing 'Palestine' only helps Hamas and so by extension, you are supporting terrorism.

That would be a terrible legacy. 

He's the only Democrat who seems to understand working class people or even care about their needs. 

Of course, there is always a few Democrats who are mad in the comments. 

How can he remain part of a party who completely disagrees with everything he believes? 

That's what happens when Leftists are in charge. Look at California. 

That sounds fair. 

The snacks over here are great.

