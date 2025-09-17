Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women

One would think a 'breastfeeding' group would be about the needs of women and their babies only. One would be wrong.

Facebook group for breastfeeding women, with over 57,000 members, has banned ‘gendered language’.



Posts that begin “hey ladies” or “hey mamas” will be immediately deleted.



This is the continued erasure of the concept of womanhood and motherhood. pic.twitter.com/bAlgcM3P3R — James Esses (@JamesEsses) September 16, 2025

It's non-stop. Women don't mean anything to these people.

It's incredible how much power people who represent an almost insignificant portion of the population have. There are more albino people in the world than pregnant trans men yet this group has to create a new policy to accommodate them. https://t.co/RS2fAUbsmk — missiongirl (@missiongirl4) September 17, 2025

It's stunning how they are permitted to run the universe.

Here's where the rubber really hits the road:



"Mother" is not a gendered word. It's not the word for the "woman" parent. It's not even the word for the "female" parent. It's the word for the person who gives birth. That this person is always a female woman destroys "gender" BS. https://t.co/dipbHGlczF — Chris {∜} (@NotChris404) September 17, 2025

Don't try to use logic with them.

DestiNation? UK is headed "To Hell in a Handbasket" https://t.co/hmNTCcwd9Z — Uncle Vaxx (@theemfguy) September 17, 2025

Quickly.

Is this the group think @jordanbpeterson warned us about? https://t.co/wjiDYoPL5N — Positrack Libertarian 🗽 (@LibertyPositive) September 17, 2025

Lots of people should have heeded warnings.

Women/womenhood is not a concept, it’s an objective fact/reality. https://t.co/sxNNPpoLlL — Ashley Rae 🇺🇸 (@Ashley54978) September 17, 2025

Not to these lunatics.

This female erasure was likely instigated by women who claim to be men. I’m confident there are men in this group, but they wouldn’t mind being called “lady.” In 2014, La Leche League was pressured into saying “some men breastfeed” due to a smear campaign started by this woman. https://t.co/p4V7txBSxo pic.twitter.com/ZbO92wLoDD — Meg Madden (@marli_ca) September 17, 2025

It's all so disgusting and sick.

There are a lot of breastfeeding support groups on Facebook. Ladies, mamas, women - please find another one. https://t.co/WFHA0czDAk — Cassie Scher (@cassiescher) September 17, 2025

Great advice!

This is our «1984». https://t.co/atAZWBZImZ — TERFs ‘r’ us ©️ (@Terfs_R) September 17, 2025

Please let this be a joke! https://t.co/Qh4j5IiBVX — Beverly Nuckols, MD (@bnuckols) September 17, 2025

Oh, the trans lobby is a joke, but this is definitely not a joke.

Ridiculous and disgusting. If you don't think you are in the middle of a culture war, you are detrimentally mistaken, friends. https://t.co/yoHkZ70NLc — Vindicta (@1776Vindicta) September 17, 2025

You'll be made to care.

Heck, this isn't even reality.

The UK has become a clown show https://t.co/cAJJh6Z1AT — Shaun (@DubbleH33lix) September 17, 2025

“We aren’t going to keep debating the validity of people’s existence” they say



as they reject the existence of women https://t.co/qgvR7QnC8T — mumbles (@mumblesaz) September 17, 2025

Bingo!

