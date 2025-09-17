Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next...
Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women

justmindy
justmindy | 1:55 PM on September 17, 2025
Grok AI

One would think a 'breastfeeding' group would be about the needs of women and their babies only. One would be wrong. 

It's non-stop. Women don't mean anything to these people. 

It's stunning how they are permitted to run the universe. 

Don't try to use logic with them. 

Quickly.

Lots of people should have heeded warnings. 

Not to these lunatics.

It's all so disgusting and sick. 

Great advice!

Oh, the trans lobby is a joke, but this is definitely not a joke.

You'll be made to care. 

Heck, this isn't even reality.

Bingo!

