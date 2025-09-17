Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of...
MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny: In Death, Charlie Kirk Became the Main Character in a...
'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from...
Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous...
Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next...
Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore...
From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade...
VIP
Dems Say They'll Bring Receipts to More Jan. 6 Hearings (and Everybody Has...
From Kirk's Assassination to GOP Surrender: Rep. Bacon Fries Up Fresh Excuses, Serves...
Scott Jennings ERUPTS As CNN Dems Deny Charlie Kirk Assassination Celebration Posts Are...
Matt Gutman's Trans Assassination Love Story Backfires Big Time: Apology Edition
Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage to Eternity

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Frank Turek was with Charlie Kirk when he was murdered and he has a message for America on behalf of Erika Kirk. 

Advertisement

There were many rumors swirling. 

Amen.

This is what we all hope for.

As Christians, we mourn for ourselves because we have lost a great man. We should rejoice for him. 

Recommended

Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Eric V.
Advertisement

People have lost their ability to think critically. 

It is a relief for the soul. God grant Erika supernatural peace as she navigates this horrific season.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BIBLE CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY MASS SHOOTING PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Eric V.
Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous Leadership
Doug P.
MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny: In Death, Charlie Kirk Became the Main Character in a Conspiracy Theory
Brett T.
Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of Divisive Rhetoric In Politics
Doug P.
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore (and Explains Why Dems Are So Furious)
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania Eric V.
Advertisement