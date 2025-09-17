Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage to Eternity

Frank Turek was with Charlie Kirk when he was murdered and he has a message for America on behalf of Erika Kirk.

Christian author Frank Turek, who was with Charlie Kirk when he was assassinated, says Charlie was with Jesus the moment he was hit.



"Now, here's what Erika wants me to relate..."



"He was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly… pic.twitter.com/jGJjfuENMO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2025

I had a feeling this was the case... but why did they tell us he was in "stable" condition for almost two hours https://t.co/NAKvW7Po2Q — KingAmis (@KingAmis_) September 17, 2025

There were many rumors swirling.

We've been praying for you, too, Frank! https://t.co/tliBeh2gl2 — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) September 17, 2025

Amen.

This man clarifies that Charlie Kirk died instantly. All of the grifters who claimed "per their sources" that Charlie Kirk was at the hospital in stable condition need to be called out. https://t.co/KgEtTGTZ72 — Fred MAGA (@FredH07666) September 17, 2025

Absent from the body, in the presence of Jesus. Amen. https://t.co/BIT2Q6mgmv — Dawn Jernigan (@dawn_jernigan) September 17, 2025

This is what we all hope for.

😭😭😭😭 Charlie has never been more alive! 🙌🏼🙏🏼 We’ll see you soon brother.

“For we live by believing and not by seeing. So whether we are here in this body or away from this body, our goal is to please Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:7, 9-10 https://t.co/YoxCn2H67q https://t.co/JUbriyXccc — RM (@rm_truthmama) September 17, 2025

As Christians, we mourn for ourselves because we have lost a great man. We should rejoice for him.

Frank Turek is one of the world’s great Christian apologists ( apologist=presents evidence for Christianity.) https://t.co/D9CpuCTKf7 — ReformedSlice 🇺🇸 (@ReformedSlice) September 17, 2025

He was the guy in the white hat that many idiots said was giving signs to the shooter. Good grief. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) September 17, 2025

People have lost their ability to think critically.

He addressed that in the episode too.



A dumb and false conspiracy theory. Frank was on FaceTime with his children. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2025

I’m relieved to hear this, Collin. I’m sad to see him go but glad to know he did not suffer. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 17, 2025

It is a relief for the soul. God grant Erika supernatural peace as she navigates this horrific season.

