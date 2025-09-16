Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News

Joe Scarborough Tries to ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Invoking Paul Pelosi...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor, but he is not ready to return the favor.

Zohran Mamdani refused to back Gov. Kathy Hochul for re-election after she gave the lefty Democratic mayoral nominee her coveted endorsement.

Hochul on Sunday endorsed Mamdani in the November mayoral race, claiming to have found common ground with the democratic socialist, including on the issue of affordability.

But Mamdani on Monday declined to return the favor, and did not pledge his backing of Hochul’s re-election bid next year — at least for the time being. 

He told reporters it was premature to ask about “the thing beyond the thing.”


“My focus is on November, and I’m excited to have the governor’s support in that fight for November,” Mamdani said.

The apparent snub raised eyebrows, including from Rep. Elise Stefanik — a potential Republican gubernatorial opponent — who said it made Hochul look weak.

Oh, that is an interesting take!

She tried to kiss up to the commie and he humiliated her.

They deserve each other. 

He played her like a fiddle.

The future is not bright. 

The dumb leading the stupid.

