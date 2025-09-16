Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor, but he is not ready to return the favor.

Zohran Mamdani refuses to back Hochul for re-election after she endorsed him in NYC mayoral race: ‘[She] got played’ https://t.co/HrJLMyYqYL pic.twitter.com/IOrHpa1yNr — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

Zohran Mamdani refused to back Gov. Kathy Hochul for re-election after she gave the lefty Democratic mayoral nominee her coveted endorsement. Hochul on Sunday endorsed Mamdani in the November mayoral race, claiming to have found common ground with the democratic socialist, including on the issue of affordability. But Mamdani on Monday declined to return the favor, and did not pledge his backing of Hochul’s re-election bid next year — at least for the time being. He told reporters it was premature to ask about “the thing beyond the thing.”

“My focus is on November, and I’m excited to have the governor’s support in that fight for November,” Mamdani said. The apparent snub raised eyebrows, including from Rep. Elise Stefanik — a potential Republican gubernatorial opponent — who said it made Hochul look weak.

The silver spoon champagne socialist is learning fast I see. https://t.co/vUL9CxGDKc pic.twitter.com/VvIMyagrml — Scott Wheeler (@scott_wheeler12) September 17, 2025

Just absolutely perfect.



I wonder if this means that AOC is thinking about running for Governor. https://t.co/Cyd3dunkbL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 16, 2025

Oh, that is an interesting take!

Hey @GovKathyHochul - feel stupid yet?



You should. Not because he didn’t back you. But because you backed someone who would destroy NYC if given the chance. https://t.co/QUmQ8SHsBs — Rich Toronto (@rich_toronto) September 16, 2025

She tried to kiss up to the commie and he humiliated her.

Karma acts in surprising acuity 😂 Conman conned a con 😝 https://t.co/g1HOI5o4fo — Tribal (@vtumaneblue) September 17, 2025

They deserve each other.

Commies are going to do commie things like stabbing you in the back or stealing all your possessions or sending you to the gulags. https://t.co/wpefGSxCGJ — KnightRider (@fdknight) September 16, 2025

LOL Dems deserve every bit of him. https://t.co/yzZkDYNqbp — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) September 16, 2025

He played her like a fiddle.

She bent the knee to extremism & it didn't work? Imagine my shock https://t.co/OYnw1Rfey6 — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) September 17, 2025

Of course she got played. She's a dim bulb -- at best.



Besides, EVERYBODY in New York City will get played if this treacherous antisemite "socialist" is elected. https://t.co/q0CPqmiASS — Michael Podwill (@MichaelPodwill) September 16, 2025

The future is not bright.

Hahahahaha! She is such a fool. https://t.co/Bw3EottoQd — Adam Plotkin (@AdamPlotkin) September 16, 2025

Hochul endorsed Mamdani. Mamdani won’t back Hochul. Translation: she got played. Amateur hour in Albany. 👇 https://t.co/7FVhj1YS3c — Trisha Posner (@trishaposner) September 16, 2025

The dumb leading the stupid.

