Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad

Oh, apparently Jasmine isn't too fond of people who make fun of someone being executed publicly losing their jobs. Oh, well.

Free speech clearly isn’t FREE for everyone… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 15, 2025

Free speech doesn’t extend to private businesses and a member of Congress should know this.



You can say whatever you want outside as a person but as a business owner I don’t have to let you represent our brand.



Common sense. Didn’t you learn that in private school? — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) September 15, 2025

And restaurants don't have to let you serve food to their customers, schools don't have to trust you with kids and hospitals don't have to trust you with patient care.

You killed our free speech guy so you’re left with what’s left — Magills (@magills_) September 15, 2025

He was the nice guy.

You killed the negotiator. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 15, 2025

CONSEQUENCE culture, not cancel culture. You face the fallout of your own actions. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 15, 2025

Where is it in the Constitution that employers have to keep you on when you tarnish their business name? — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) September 15, 2025

In Jasmine's fevered imagination.

You're right. Charlie Kirk literally died for it. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 15, 2025

Oh, that's her.

Yeah… you murdered someone for theirs. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 15, 2025

Democrats were glad to see people lose their jobs for not taking a vaccine.



Now they're losing their jobs for being horrible people. I don't feel sorry for them and the 1st amendment doesn't protect you from the consequences of your speech. It just means the gov't can't punish… — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) September 15, 2025

It's different when it's them.

Just because you get paid to open your mouth and incite civil unrest or violence doesn't mean that is acceptable Jasmine Crockett.



"Crockett was recently warned by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to “tread very carefully” after calling for Elon Musk to be “taken down.”" pic.twitter.com/jkA68Un8vc — JP (@J_P1776) September 15, 2025

Yeah you guys shot someone for it — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) September 15, 2025

Charlie gave it all.

My God… is there really no bottom to your levels of dumb? pic.twitter.com/eFP2eVbWNl — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) September 15, 2025

There absolutely is the right to free speech being protected from the State.



No one is being prosecuted for something they said.



But there are consequences for vile and disgusting speech and other behavior. Every company and public or private institution publishes a Code of… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 15, 2025

Consumers have the right to take their business elsewhere because of vile employees and business owners are preventing that.

She really is the dumbest member of Congress https://t.co/C15r3K2Ec4 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 15, 2025

She may not be THE dumbest, but she better hope that person doesn't lose the next election.

