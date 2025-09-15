Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad

Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oh, apparently Jasmine isn't too fond of people who make fun of someone being executed publicly losing their jobs. Oh, well. 

And restaurants don't have to let you serve food to their customers, schools don't have to trust you with kids and hospitals don't have to trust you with patient care. 

He was the nice guy.

In Jasmine's fevered imagination. 

Oh, that's her.

It's different when it's them. 

Charlie gave it all. 

Consumers have the right to take their business elsewhere because of vile employees and business owners are preventing that. 

She may not be THE dumbest, but she better hope that person doesn't lose the next election.

