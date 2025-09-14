Randi Weingarten: Wrecking Public Schools and Peddling Lies About the Kirk Shooter's Politics for the DNC

Randi Weingarten is head of the National Teacher's Union. Basically, she makes half a million dollars per year off the backs of teachers making barely 50k. The Union tells these teachers if a student ever makes a claim against them, they will only be protected legally if they pay into the union. It's a shakedown and it's disgusting. It's even more stomach turning when you realize Randi is a horrible person laundering the union dues to the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten is spreading the false flag conspiracy theory about Tyler Robinson pic.twitter.com/vDhCyQchNq — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 14, 2025

Charlie Kirk was not killed by a right winger. He was in a relationship with a transgender man and had left his church. Randi is lying to the public. Many people called her out on it.

The most evil woman in America. She's destroyed the education and mental health of entire generations of Americans. https://t.co/4Bgef6bfYq — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) September 14, 2025

The effectiveness of inverting reality like this is waning. More and more people are trusting their own eyes and ears. https://t.co/RD0FrTSIwN — Scott G (@scttfrnks) September 14, 2025

The shooter was NOT a right-winger, but you are right on one thing, Randi.



We are NOT the same. https://t.co/UNKGrb9TuU — Linda McDaniel (@LindaMc84130679) September 14, 2025

Thank goodness for that.

She is the actual demon that started the issues in our schools, especially with the rise in trans and child mutilation which she wants to keep hidden from parents



I will leave her for God to deal with. She teaches people that God made a mistake when he put them in their body 👹 https://t.co/MuWk1XfQ9a — Penelope (@areuserioususa) September 14, 2025

She also kept children out of school during COVID for way too long and tried to shake down the public in the process.

It's like with "genocide".



They are going to keep saying over and over again that the shooter is a "right winger" until everyone in their bubble believes it so much, they won't understand someone who doesn't. https://t.co/3PXmHU3Xfe — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 14, 2025

By the time the truth gets its pants on, a lie is halfway around the world.

Teachers unions are one of the most corrosive forces in American life. Absolute wormwood. https://t.co/TxLoO5ETRq — Augustus Melmotte (@EnriqueDiazAlva) September 14, 2025

This is why school choice is so important.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten just DELETED her post pushing the false flag conspiracy theory that the shooter is "right wing." pic.twitter.com/e8Xe0DnUFd — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 14, 2025

After hours of having the lie up AND having the comments off, Randi finally deleted. She knew enough people had seen the lie by that time.

Advertisement

I have deleted because some on the right thought it was a false flag. I hear you; I want to be responsive so I deleted. Political violence must be condemned, and we all must de-escalate. https://t.co/qPoP67VbUE — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸 🖇️👩‍🎓📚 (@rweingarten) September 14, 2025

She is such a horrid person. She knew exactly what she was doing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.