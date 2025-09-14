VIP
Charlie Kirk's Legacy: People Packing Churches With Hope and Faith
Massive Turnout for Charlie Kirk Vigil: Patriots Unite in Heartfelt Tribute at Kennedy...
Man Dressed as Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Tramples Turning Point HQ...
RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke...
Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing...
Matt Walsh Records and Posts a List of Incidents
The Party of Rage: Dems Drag Senator Fetterman for His Outrageous Claim That...
David Limbaugh: 'Feels Dramatically Different, Like a Real Awakening is Afoot'
'Who Became Pro-Life After Someone Bombed an Abortion Clinic': Erick Erickson Makes a...
Not a Lone Wolf? FBI is Expanding Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation to Leftist...
Leo Terrell Shares a Recent Speech He Gave at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial...
Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and...
Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's...
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRIC...

Randi Weingarten: Wrecking Public Schools and Peddling Lies About the Kirk Shooter's Politics for the DNC

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 14, 2025

Randi Weingarten is head of the National Teacher's Union. Basically, she makes half a million dollars per year off the backs of teachers making barely 50k. The Union tells these teachers if a student ever makes a claim against them, they will only be protected legally if they pay into the union. It's a shakedown and it's disgusting. It's even more stomach turning when you realize Randi is a horrible person laundering the union dues to the Democratic Party. 

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk was not killed by a right winger. He was in a relationship with a transgender man and had left his church. Randi is lying to the public. Many people called her out on it. 

Thank goodness for that. 

Recommended

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She also kept children out of school during COVID for way too long and tried to shake down the public in the process. 

By the time the truth gets its pants on, a lie is halfway around the world. 

This is why school choice is so important. 

After hours of having the lie up AND having the comments off, Randi finally deleted. She knew enough people had seen the lie by that time. 

Advertisement

She is such a horrid person. She knew exactly what she was doing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

EDUCATION MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Man Dressed as Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Tramples Turning Point HQ Memorial
Warren Squire
Matt Walsh Records and Posts a List of Incidents
Jacob B.
Massive Turnout for Charlie Kirk Vigil: Patriots Unite in Heartfelt Tribute at Kennedy Center
justmindy
The Party of Rage: Dems Drag Senator Fetterman for His Outrageous Claim That Trump Isn't Hitler
Eric V.
RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke ‘Both Sides’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement