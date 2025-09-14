Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's with Taylor Swift: Peak Parenting Fail

This is literally so sick. To see small children so indoctrinated at a young age is just terrifying. Why would small children even think like this? They should be playing in the park, going swimming and playing board games, not wishing death on the whole White House Administration and the Owner of Tesla, for goodness sake.

There are people who raise their kids like this, so don’t be surprised when you see so many celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death pic.twitter.com/Jf8kcKkXHv — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 14, 2025

Laughed as her daughter hoped the president died..



Stunting their growth w brainwashing and to be excited when someone’s harmed, not just anyone THE president. Abuse even.. https://t.co/jyBLMnyGQj — TalesFromTheCryptO (@Brainfreeze1010) September 15, 2025

It's abusive to fill the heads of children with such nonsense.

This is no different than warlords using child soldiers in central Africa.



Those poor children.



We may live in the same country, but we are not countrymen. https://t.co/ZZ5TgSg7e4 — John Mellen Thurston (@WoahMama__) September 15, 2025

This is sick. What parent does this? https://t.co/qSl7b1eij0 — Laurel Weinholdt (@LaurelWeinholdt) September 15, 2025

A Leftist who has made their politics their religion. Some people take their children to church and teach them how much Jesus loves them and they should love their neighbor and other evil people, do this.

This is so disgustingly sick! I’ve been devastated since @charliekirk11 was assasinated - crying, can’t sleep, nauseated…& seeing these videos of the left celebrating is just vile- but raising your kids with hate in their heart? Another level. https://t.co/ZpWmEcCaqH — BlackpilledGirlInVA (@jennshappy72) September 15, 2025

These poor girls will grow up completely entitled and broken human beings. https://t.co/KJplIAx2cb — The_MainEvent (@mainevent_the) September 15, 2025

Their parents have ruined them before they even get a chance.

There is no man in this home.



There might be a male... but he's not a man.



Probably not even a male. https://t.co/k8RCiVKW5l — Gufftastic (@imgufftastic) September 15, 2025

He's certainly not leading his house well, if there is.

if i had to guess, this is where about 10% of the country is mentally. https://t.co/Rp09ja3P6M — Manny (@Manny83161828) September 15, 2025

Unfortunately, it's probably way higher than that.

Mental illness runs deep in this family. https://t.co/Vb3ZBrdDdb — Nicholas Dimitropoulos (@NicholasDimi12) September 15, 2025

Someone who know these people contact CPS. https://t.co/TEhkzySPIp — GenerallyPerturbed 🇺🇲 My Pride Flag (@GPerturbed) September 15, 2025

They go through 3 demented answers about death and then the mom calls Taylor Swift her best friend…they are mentally ill, they can’t be taken seriously and there’s millions of them https://t.co/KxAhI0ZT5b — Brandon Hoefler (@Brandon1915) September 14, 2025

It's terrifying. They should be thinking about innocent things and instead they are wishing death on people.

