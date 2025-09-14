VIP
Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's with Taylor Swift: Peak Parenting Fail

September 14, 2025
This is literally so sick. To see small children so indoctrinated at a young age is just terrifying. Why would small children even think like this? They should be playing in the park, going swimming and playing board games, not wishing death on the whole White House Administration and the Owner of Tesla, for goodness sake. 

It's abusive to fill the heads of children with such nonsense. 

A Leftist who has made their politics their religion. Some people take their children to church and teach them how much Jesus loves them and they should love their neighbor and other evil people, do this.

Their parents have ruined them before they even get a chance.

He's certainly not leading his house well, if there is. 

Unfortunately, it's probably way higher than that. 

It's terrifying. They should be thinking about innocent things and instead they are wishing death on people. 

