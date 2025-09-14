Hypocrisy Alert: Senator Chris Murphy's Dark Warning Ignores the Assassination His Side Helped Incite

Maybe, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut failed to notice but something dark ALREADY happened.

Pay attention. Something dark might be coming.



The murder of Charlie Kirk could have united Americans to confront political violence. Instead, Trump and his anti-democratic radicals look to be readying a campaign to destroy dissent.



1/ Here's what's happening. https://t.co/UI8X9EabBR — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

A man was assassinated. That's pretty darn dark.

“Something dark may be coming“



It came, idiot. A 31-year-old just got assassinated in front of the entire world. https://t.co/riS9R5iZB1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 14, 2025

Chris Murphy, today: Trump’s response is dangerous. He should be uniting Americans.



Chris Murphy, the day before CK was murdered: We’re at war. We have to do whatever’s necessary.



STFU, Chris.



pic.twitter.com/aAI00i7cTG https://t.co/9XLg6WxtnB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2025

He thinks we have short term memory loss.

Chris Murphy is warning about inflammatory rhetoric in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination



But here's what he said just a few days ago:



“We're in a war right now to save this country. And so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country" https://t.co/6Mc0zlrLCS pic.twitter.com/wllLUiCV9Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2025

Oh, but it's (D) different when he does it.

It’s always looming threat of righty wrongthink or words or hypothetical threats that are the real problem, very dark, not the *murder for saying things.* That was not a horror so much as a glorious opportunity for unity squandered by the murdered and those who loved him. https://t.co/j3vuxzwt10 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 14, 2025

The right squandered all that goodwill and sympathy the world was about to grant. Sounds familiar. https://t.co/kgekYNN6Je — Holden (@Holden114) September 14, 2025

No matter what the Right does, it is wrong.

Shouldn't we all be trying to dismantle any radical group fomenting violence? https://t.co/LAdtwTkZVJ — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) September 14, 2025

Not the one Chris likes, obviously.

The political violence comes from your side.



As it’s proven, unequivocally, in the days since Kirk was assassinated. https://t.co/4WFNTeAjes — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 14, 2025

Ummmm what?



A 31 year old Godly man was murdered in cold blood while using the 1st Amendment in the way it was intended.



And instead of burning down buildings and lighting cars on fire people prayed and went back to church.



The darkness is your side. https://t.co/QSnnolic1Z — Mom Cooks Fast and Slow (@MomCooksFS) September 14, 2025

And he is a very big part of it.

“Something dark” already happened.



Charlie Kirk was murdered, after ten years of dangerous rhetoric from you, the radical Left acted.



Here’s you the DAY BEFORE declaring war on us and telling them to do whatever is necessary:pic.twitter.com/KYY9DeqaKE https://t.co/XBvCy013o0 — America First Works (@America1stWorks) September 14, 2025

What a selfish ghoul.

