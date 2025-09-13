David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White...
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie...
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative...
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Bef...
VIP
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...

Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

It seems that would be jumping from the frying pan to the fire, Hakeem? Why the heck would anyone want to emulate Chicago's crime control? That will be a hard pass. 

Advertisement

How about no?

Is he punking us? Are we on Candid Camera?

He's  lost his mind.

That's one way to look at it.

Say it with your whole chest. 

Recommended

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Brett T.
Advertisement

Dumb dumbs needs to stop voting for him. 

He's starting to believe his own lies. 

He is definitely a joke.

Liars thrive there. 

He's one of the crazier ones.

Advertisement

That model is a lemon, clearly. 

That man is way more believable. Sorry, not sorry, Hakeem.

He definitely needs to give that more thought.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Brett T.
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Brett T.
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White Male
Brett T.
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political Opponents
Brett T.
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie Kirk's
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger Brett T.
Advertisement