Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery

It seems that would be jumping from the frying pan to the fire, Hakeem? Why the heck would anyone want to emulate Chicago's crime control? That will be a hard pass.
🚨🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries requests that the United States adopt Illinois' 'crime-fighting model,' citing Chicago as an example where crime is under control .— JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) September 13, 2025
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JjIcyTKciW
How about no?
https://t.co/PKaQyJcJBW pic.twitter.com/mLPPP5XZrH— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) September 13, 2025
https://t.co/43YPPuoO3x pic.twitter.com/2LqXnkit8M— Rutledge (@LoneScat) September 13, 2025
Is he punking us? Are we on Candid Camera?
Delusional goof ball. https://t.co/rZlzGGtguL— Gayle Howard (@HowardGayle) September 13, 2025
He's lost his mind.
Solving population from the demand side? https://t.co/tcFYpyJGqt— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 13, 2025
That's one way to look at it.
Chicago? As a model for fighting crime? 🤣🤣🤣 Just say No. https://t.co/bH2i0YJhyl— Red Bess Flint (@DogfishMama) September 13, 2025
Say it with your whole chest.
Just another delusional radical Democrat that loves cry on citizens. Nothing surprising here. https://t.co/eLSPPSRuOw— DannyP. (@DannyP64470451) September 13, 2025
How can this liar be allowed in Congress. https://t.co/ybv23Pd57X— Danny May (@DannyMa74419479) September 13, 2025
Dumb dumbs needs to stop voting for him.
Just another delusional radical Democrat that loves cry on citizens. Nothing surprising here. https://t.co/eLSPPSRuOw— DannyP. (@DannyP64470451) September 13, 2025
When you tell a lie so much you actually start to believe it. Isn't that right, Hakeem Jeffries? https://t.co/5iBGIf9HSI— Jameulyn (@Jameulyn1) September 13, 2025
He's starting to believe his own lies.
It’s absolutley ridiculous that these illegitimate, unelected, unAmerican, SEDITIOUS traitors, still dress up in their fancy’s to cosplay “government”. 🤣😂— Groovydivine (@groovydivine) September 13, 2025
Actually, Im almost embarrased for them!🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/KRlMmQF7bb
This has to be a joke right? https://t.co/THJS8rQIjO— Pharmama (@pharmama1) September 13, 2025
He is definitely a joke.
How can this liar be allowed in Congress. https://t.co/ybv23Pd57X— Danny May (@DannyMa74419479) September 13, 2025
Liars thrive there.
lol he’s crazy as the other dems https://t.co/BuZGBvEpzX— Ron (@McRon89380) September 13, 2025
He's one of the crazier ones.
So more of this pic.twitter.com/qshbkO3qq7— Sidewinder (@sidewinder2180) September 13, 2025
What model do you call this??? https://t.co/rmrle7Mjgf— sólo la verdad (@BinaryOneOrZero) September 13, 2025
That model is a lemon, clearly.
Are you referring to these models Hakeem? @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/Mtji0zcAhE— chicago (@LJT1212) September 13, 2025
@RepJeffries -- When was the last time you visited Chicago, and the poorer areas? This guy said there is a "war" happening in Chicago. Which is it?https://t.co/cyGbSTREkS— Emme Summerlin (@EmmeSummerlin) September 13, 2025
That man is way more believable. Sorry, not sorry, Hakeem.
Hey…. Hakeem! You might want to think that through a bit more thoroughly! @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/bIMjyKparz— chicago (@LJT1212) September 13, 2025
He definitely needs to give that more thought.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member