Office Depot’s Propaganda Ploy: Two 'Slacktivist' Employees Canceled a Charlie Kirk Memorial Rally Order

Some members of a freedom focused group ordered posters for a 'Charlie Kirk Memorial' rally tonight. They ordered them through 'Office Depot' online, paid for them and planned to pick them up in four hours. Seemed like a great plan until they got there and two employees told them their order was not fulfilled. Did the machines break down, perhaps? Were they too busy to get to the order? Nope! Neither of those things. These employees just decided the posters were, wait for it, propaganda. As a result, they didn't print the order.

A team member ordered and paid for a poster to be printed at @officedepot so he could bring it to a vigil for Charlie Kirk tonight in Michigan.



When he arrived to pick it up four hours later, the employees said they refused to print it, calling the poster “propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/WCitioCzZF — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025

Wow! That seems like a crazy decision.

Hey, @officedepot.



You might want to address this. And you might be quick about it. https://t.co/7s96sw6PLx — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) September 12, 2025

Hopefully, there was a business willing to print the posters for them on short notice.

A rogue team of lazy fats decided to take a stand by yelling at customers from CHAIRS! So passionate about not printing "propaganda" that they couldn't even stand up. Way to stick it to 'the man'. https://t.co/uuBLBNjuZX — ✟Di𝕩ie✟ (@RebelHeartErika) September 12, 2025

If ever there was an example of customer 'no service', this is it.

Checks out



This is what happens when the theater kids entered the workforce https://t.co/skPZMu7fK1 pic.twitter.com/8ddjSFtBkU — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 12, 2025

They hate their jobs and they are taking it out on everyone else.

I would offer to boycott @officedepot but I didn’t even realize they still exist https://t.co/M4XXUTpmQW — Evan (@MyOwnMartyr) September 12, 2025

Fair point.

Posters for prayer vigils are propaganda according to @officedepot employees. https://t.co/gkBK9OtHYu — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 12, 2025

I printed materials this week at @officedepot. Service was horrendous. Now this video is enough to make me never purchase anything there again. https://t.co/mkPt6DR8Dt — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) September 12, 2025

Great opportunity for some freedom loving business to step up and serve conservatives well.

I loathe these people with every fiber of my being. The X feed now is full of toxic gaslighting leftists. It is really bad. They want more people dead. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) September 12, 2025

They seem thrilled with the outcome.

*PrOnOuNs iN BiO*



🤡🤡🤡



Bet they’ve printed Gaza posters.



Cretins. — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) September 12, 2025

C'mon @officedepot, are these the best employees you can find? pic.twitter.com/oNFlTyHd5u — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) September 12, 2025

That's a shame.

Office Depot calls a vigil poster “propaganda”? Then my wallet stays closed. Not a business anymore, just a woke activist club with printer ink. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 12, 2025

Clearly, conservatives aren't welcome.

















