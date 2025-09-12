Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility

Office Depot’s Propaganda Ploy: Two 'Slacktivist' Employees Canceled a Charlie Kirk Memorial Rally Order

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

Some members of a freedom focused group ordered posters for a 'Charlie Kirk Memorial' rally tonight. They ordered them through 'Office Depot' online, paid for them and planned to pick them up in four hours. Seemed like a great plan until they got there and two employees told them their order was not fulfilled. Did the machines break down, perhaps? Were they too busy to get to the order? Nope! Neither of those things. These employees just decided the posters were, wait for it, propaganda. As a result, they didn't print the order. 

Wow! That seems like a crazy decision. 

Hopefully, there was a business willing to print the posters for them on short notice.

If ever there was an example of customer 'no service', this is it.

They hate their jobs and they are taking it out on everyone else.

Fair point. 

Great opportunity for some freedom loving business to step up and serve conservatives well. 

They seem thrilled with the outcome.

That's a shame.

Clearly, conservatives aren't welcome.





 

