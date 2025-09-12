Greg Gutfeld: The Left Created a Moment that Killing Charlie Kirk Was Like...
Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call...
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
Illegals Violent Resistance Injures ICE Officer: Left's Sanctuary Policies Blamed for Lawl...
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s...
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk...
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...

Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him in Hot Water

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Even fish would get in less trouble if they kept their big mouths shut. Elected officials need to learn that little lesson because there are always people listening. Congressman Jonathan Jackson of Illinois is going to learn that lesson the hard way.

Advertisement

 Ellen Carmichael is a 'Twitchy' favorite and owner of a Communications firm. Clearly Congressman Jonathan could use her services. She also happened to be on the plane with big mouth Jonathan Jackson and was kind enough to share what she overheard. 

We love a good visual.

As if the Democrats don't do things 'just because they can' when they are in power. Remember the huge funerals thrown for people they wanted to honor during COVID, while regular people couldn't have funerals of over 10 people? Remember the elaborate funeral for Congressman John Lewis?

Recommended

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Jonathan is just mad people care about what Charlie had to say. 

Ellen had questions. 

If Congressman Jackson wants to weigh in, now would be the time. 

It's giving jealousy, Rep. Jackson!

Oh, he will most likely lie about it. 

Advertisement

He clearly has no empathy for Kirk or his grieving family. 

He should practice active listening in the future.

At minimum, he doesn't think Americans have the right to memorialize a leader in the conservative movement. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP ILLINOIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'
Grateful Calvin
Greg Gutfeld: The Left Created a Moment that Killing Charlie Kirk Was Like Taking Out Baby Hitler 2.0
Warren Squire
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
justmindy
When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
justmindy
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
justmindy
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement