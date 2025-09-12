Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him in Hot Water

Even fish would get in less trouble if they kept their big mouths shut. Elected officials need to learn that little lesson because there are always people listening. Congressman Jonathan Jackson of Illinois is going to learn that lesson the hard way.

Ellen Carmichael is a 'Twitchy' favorite and owner of a Communications firm. Clearly Congressman Jonathan could use her services. She also happened to be on the plane with big mouth Jonathan Jackson and was kind enough to share what she overheard.

I was just sitting behind Democratic congressman Jonathan Jackson on a flight from DC to Chicago. When we landed, he was on the phone badmouthing Charlie Kirk and lamenting that Republicans made such a big deal out of him with moment of silence and flags. Wow. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

We love a good visual.

He was wearing his congressional jacket and he was loudly talking on his phone and saying Republicans honored him “because they could,” implying it was an abuse of power or pure partisanship. He did this so openly I was stunned as a former Hill aide. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

As if the Democrats don't do things 'just because they can' when they are in power. Remember the huge funerals thrown for people they wanted to honor during COVID, while regular people couldn't have funerals of over 10 people? Remember the elaborate funeral for Congressman John Lewis?

He said Charlie was being treated like “some kind of icon or something.” Despicable. Multiple people heard it on board. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

Jonathan is just mad people care about what Charlie had to say.

.@Rep_Jackson why were you on the phone on a packed flight from DC to Chicago loudly badmouthing Charlie Kirk as just some guy being “treated like some kind of icon” unworthy of a moment of silence and lowered flags, saying GOP is doing all this “because they could?” https://t.co/4AjK9Kqzrn — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

Ellen had questions.

Is this true, @rep_jackson? It's wild that you thought it was acceptable or appropriate to say such things in public where people could hear you.



Wow. https://t.co/R0QjejhiOR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 12, 2025

If Congressman Jackson wants to weigh in, now would be the time.

I am not at all surprised by what idiots do when they think no one is watching, someone needs to report him for it. https://t.co/6wmPbsyR5f — Rumble Bunny (@Rumblebunn99) September 12, 2025

This is disgusting behavior from a congressman. https://t.co/V4vzG5mADn — Emily (@hostagehoosier) September 12, 2025

Democrats, including elected Democrats in Congress, are fine with us being murdered for disagreeing with them. Give them enough time power and that’s what’s going to happen. https://t.co/jrs0AUkTby — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) September 12, 2025

It's giving jealousy, Rep. Jackson!

@rep_jackson care to at least lie and say you never said this? https://t.co/leiv9LSXn6 — Dan Risler (@DanRisler) September 12, 2025

Oh, he will most likely lie about it.

Charlie was an influential and persuasive man who was talking to the young voters Democrats have relied on for decades. He was a threat to Democrat power. Democrats like Rep. Jackson are glad he’s dead. — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) September 12, 2025

He clearly has no empathy for Kirk or his grieving family.

Yes, repeatedly, but he was on the phone with AirPods in. He was sitting directly in front of me. https://t.co/X3mEmDJd3p — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

He should practice active listening in the future.

Yes Rep Jackson, as someone from Illinois I would like an answer. I'm glad you were out in the open on this so we all know the kind of man you are. I won't get mad and let this foment for me. I will keep an eye at election time and donate to candidates against you who r worthy — James Hicks 🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@Jhic709365) September 12, 2025

So @rep_jackson believes that if one has a different opinion on a political issue then He/She should be executed? — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) September 12, 2025

At minimum, he doesn't think Americans have the right to memorialize a leader in the conservative movement.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.