Frankie Focus Fiasco: Hochul's Tone-Deaf Mascot Misstep in New York's School Cell Phone Ban Campaign

New York has a new policy for middle and high school students. No more cell phones during school hours so students concentrate on learning. That's not a bad idea, but Kathy Hochul's 'campaign' to convince students to buy into the idea was very stupid.
Kathy Hochul hides cost of cell phone ban mascot ‘Frankie Focus’ — who gets called ‘tone deaf’ https://t.co/i4hRok2VpT pic.twitter.com/QMvMgs6fqh— New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025
Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to disclose the costs of using a fuzzy “Frankie Focus” mascot unveiled last week to promote the “bell-to-bell” school cell phone ban, a Sesame Street-type character that even supporters flunked as “completely tone deaf.”
The mascot is more appropriate to connect with 4-and-5-year olds than the phone-obsessed teenagers the “bell to bell” prohibition is intended to help, educators said.
“It’s completely tone deaf,” said Queens high school teacher Moshe Spern. “We all agree that the cell phone ban would be great for students and learning. But having a silly cartoon character be the focus of the promotion loses the target audience: middle school and high school students,” the veteran teacher said. He added, “Having a cartoon character thrown in their face is not going to make them happy. It insults their intelligence.”
“The use of a mascot doesn’t appeal to parents and certainly not high school students. It doesn’t appeal to me,” said high school parent Yiatin Chu.
“I’m not sure the mascot helps her cause.”
She said the ban, which she supports, is a serious issue. There’s a lot of debate in high schools about students not having access to their laptops or phones that could be helpful during free study periods.
https://t.co/XaVkIGuUXx pic.twitter.com/xwZDWVy6gj— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 8, 2025
Frankie Focus?— Rick Langel (@RickLangel) September 7, 2025
Do they think all people are children? https://t.co/5RpgRo003c
Clearly.
This makes perfect sense when you consider this is the same politician who said black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is. https://t.co/4sFN4IQkZ3— Chris Knowles (@chrisknowlestv) September 7, 2025
Fair point.
This will really resonate with teenagers. https://t.co/CcguijVZu1— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 7, 2025
Oh, totally.
Here is the solution to the phones in school problem — kids can only have a fat-button flip phone that’s only able to dial 911 or their parents. No screens. No games. No social media. https://t.co/wBIeLlpQat— Bama McCall (@McCall_Bama) September 7, 2025
That would probably be the best thing for all students all the time.
Smartphones should be banned in achools, but this PR campaign could not be more ridiculous. Children don't like to be talked downto or patronized. "Frankie Focus" should not appealto any child over the age of six. https://t.co/DeL89AtppK— The Raven's Call (@astheravencalls) September 8, 2025
Particularly when the target audience is middle and high school students.
Why does that thing remind me of Tim Walz ? 🤡 https://t.co/sTLVO3qMQg pic.twitter.com/3rXPdP8TrJ— ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) September 8, 2025
#cringe https://t.co/PEqV2k8Shf pic.twitter.com/1ZRHL2HNJv— The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) September 7, 2025
I congratulate @GovKathyHochul for opening up a whole new frontier of cringe. https://t.co/n8EEjtCs7f— Far Right Latino Appreciator (@isengrimm3) September 8, 2025
She's gone where no man has gone before.
She is absolutely inept, feckless and awful.@EliseStefanik @RepStefanik #VoteELise https://t.co/3n9h76oTOT— they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) September 7, 2025
https://t.co/8SblcEXFpK pic.twitter.com/jm921wVgxX— Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) September 7, 2025
She is both useless and feckless just like most Democrat politicians in NY.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 8, 2025
That describes Democratic politicians literally everywhere.
