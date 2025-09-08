Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed Tight

In more news of the Trump Administration tightening the border, comes news of bringing down a smuggling ring.

DOJ shuts down $18M human smuggling scheme that brought hundreds of Cubans to America https://t.co/EYQYeKH9JT pic.twitter.com/1z1i6Pf4vX

Twelve people have been charged with running an $18 million human smuggling ring that brought hundreds of Cuban nationals into the US, the Department of Justice said.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said the group promoted bogus visa services from January 2021 through June 2025, tricking Cubans into thinking that they could enter America legally by posing as European citizens.

The group would go on to fabricate documents, charter private planes and launder money through the Zelle payment app as the operation swelled into a multi-million dollar venture to skirt US asylum laws.

“We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice,” Bondi said in a statement Thursday.

Officials said the defendants operated the fake business called “ASESORIA Y SERVICIOS MIGRATORIOS LLC,” which translates to Immigration Advice and Services LLC.

The company promoted itself on social media postings as one dedicated to helping immigrants fill out permits and asylum filings, but in reality, the defendants filed hundreds of fake Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications to US Customs and Border Protection.

The group charged between $1,500 and $40,000 per victim, using Zelle to conduct about $7 million in transfers throughout the four-year operation, the DOJ said.