Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed Tight

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 AM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In more news of the Trump Administration tightening the border, comes news of bringing down a smuggling ring. 

Twelve people have been charged with running an $18 million human smuggling ring that brought hundreds of Cuban nationals into the US, the Department of Justice said. 

US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said the group promoted bogus visa services from January 2021 through June 2025, tricking Cubans into thinking that they could enter America legally by posing as European citizens. 

The group would go on to fabricate documents, charter private planes and launder money through the Zelle payment app as the operation swelled into a multi-million dollar venture to skirt US asylum laws. 

“We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice,” Bondi said in a statement Thursday. 

Officials said the defendants operated the fake business called “ASESORIA Y SERVICIOS MIGRATORIOS LLC,” which translates to Immigration Advice and Services LLC. 

The company promoted itself on social media postings as one dedicated to helping immigrants fill out permits and asylum filings, but in reality, the defendants filed hundreds of fake Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications to US Customs and Border Protection

The group charged between $1,500 and $40,000 per victim, using Zelle to conduct about $7 million in transfers throughout the four-year operation, the DOJ said. 

Of course they won't. Then, they'd have to admit the border wasn't secure. 

She always tells the truth. Not!

Undermining wages for the rest of Americans.

That's the only way to really stop this stuff from happening. 

That wouldn't be surprising. 

They'll pretend it isn't happening.

