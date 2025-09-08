Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed Tight

In more news of the Trump Administration tightening the border, comes news of bringing down a smuggling ring.
DOJ shuts down $18M human smuggling scheme that brought hundreds of Cubans to America https://t.co/EYQYeKH9JT pic.twitter.com/1z1i6Pf4vX— New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025
Twelve people have been charged with running an $18 million human smuggling ring that brought hundreds of Cuban nationals into the US, the Department of Justice said.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said the group promoted bogus visa services from January 2021 through June 2025, tricking Cubans into thinking that they could enter America legally by posing as European citizens.
The group would go on to fabricate documents, charter private planes and launder money through the Zelle payment app as the operation swelled into a multi-million dollar venture to skirt US asylum laws.
“We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice,” Bondi said in a statement Thursday.
Officials said the defendants operated the fake business called “ASESORIA Y SERVICIOS MIGRATORIOS LLC,” which translates to Immigration Advice and Services LLC.
The company promoted itself on social media postings as one dedicated to helping immigrants fill out permits and asylum filings, but in reality, the defendants filed hundreds of fake Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications to US Customs and Border Protection.
The group charged between $1,500 and $40,000 per victim, using Zelle to conduct about $7 million in transfers throughout the four-year operation, the DOJ said.
Working hard! 😮💨 https://t.co/MalFXL7Cbo— Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) September 8, 2025
The kind of thing @NBCNews @CBSNews and @ABC would NEVER discuss or post. Because they are leftist propaganda NOT news https://t.co/NinaSsRDtm— JH (@searchingdad24) September 7, 2025
Of course they won't. Then, they'd have to admit the border wasn't secure.
Shut it all down and actually put someone in jail. https://t.co/p5aEmR08Es— Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) September 7, 2025
This is not possible because @AOC told us this wasn't happening.— Roger That (@darksidetimes) September 7, 2025
She always tells the truth. Not!
Street value - $8.75/hr— Jamb Nite Runner (@Plumlogan) September 7, 2025
Undermining wages for the rest of Americans.
Wow things are actually getting done.— Chris (@ChrisandOla) September 7, 2025
Start arresting the business owners hiring illegals and illegal immigration ends overnight.— Scott Lee (@OnClose) September 7, 2025
That's the only way to really stop this stuff from happening.
Let me guess Democrats and they used tax payers $$$$— tcb (@TCBnole) September 7, 2025
That wouldn't be surprising.
Incredible work by the DOJ! Tackling human smuggling is crucial to protect vulnerable individuals. Let's keep advocating for safety and justice for everyone.— Diamond IN Web3 | 𝔽rAI (@Diamond_Ucha) September 7, 2025
Imagine that. Dems? What do you have to say?— DBenjamin (@Dbenjamin80) September 7, 2025
They'll pretend it isn't happening.
