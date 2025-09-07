Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oh, the Leftist cry babies are probably big mad right now. They were expecting Trump to get booed at the U.S. Open today, and that is the opposite of the reception he received. 

They sounded very pleased to see him. 

It's certainly a different reception from the last time he attended as POTUS. 

That's a fair request.

Of course they won't! They don't want the public to know the tide has turned. 

They probably want him to send in the military like he did in DC to clean up the crime and homelessness, but they're scare to admit it.

It sounds like the opposite of 'boos'. 

Oh, she's so mad. 

A lovely tribute to a hard working POTUS.

What a wonderful tribute! The surly Leftists are big mad, but America is ready to return to our freedom loving roots.

