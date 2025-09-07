Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions

Oh, the Leftist cry babies are probably big mad right now. They were expecting Trump to get booed at the U.S. Open today, and that is the opposite of the reception he received.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has boarded Air Force One en route to New York for the U.S. Open



He’ll be the first sitting president in history to attend the U.S. Open Men’s Final



Can’t WAIT to see the crowd’s reaction when 47 arrives 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wI84ROWcCQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 7, 2025

Cheers from the audience as President Donald J. Trump enters Arthur Ashe Stadium for the @usopen 🎾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TsXbMJZ59x — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

They sounded very pleased to see him.

You can hear the MAJOR applause for President Trump at the US Open in New York City. He got a warm welcome! #DonaldTrump #USOpen2025 #USOpen #NYC #arthurashe https://t.co/yjbXI7Pgz3 — Ben-Oni Ardelean (@BenArdelean) September 7, 2025

It's certainly a different reception from the last time he attended as POTUS.

Booed in 2015 .... cheered today!!! as it should be. This is the greatest POTUS ever @POTUS. He fights all negativity with FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!!!! Go TRUMP @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/J46Sct4hfk — christines camel50 (@christineufukun) September 7, 2025

This is actually much nicer than I thought it would be.



Now gimme my tennis. https://t.co/3TgyngDV64 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 7, 2025

That's a fair request.

Just because the media won't show you this. https://t.co/bZgKHtDkrf — K. J. (@kjonoma) September 7, 2025

Of course they won't! They don't want the public to know the tide has turned.

Yes! Even NY loves President Trump! https://t.co/GYZdL8s8dZ — Freedom Fighters (@FreedomsEarned) September 7, 2025

They probably want him to send in the military like he did in DC to clean up the crime and homelessness, but they're scare to admit it.

Those doesn't sound like boos https://t.co/QAPfbS1MI2 — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) September 7, 2025

It sounds like the opposite of 'boos'.

I don’t hear many BOOS that she was waiting to hear? https://t.co/eJ3zNXwaFZ — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 7, 2025

Oh, she's so mad.

Trump is loved by the majority of Americans. — Chris (@CJB__86) September 7, 2025

He’s the GOAT for a reason! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 7, 2025

That's how a real leader is received. Strong and clear. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) September 7, 2025

A lovely tribute to a hard working POTUS.

I love that he's attending this! — Lumine Ignis (@lumineignis89) September 7, 2025

President Trump salutes the US flag at the US Open as the National Anthem is sang.



Powerful.pic.twitter.com/FB31kpJOLx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 7, 2025

What a wonderful tribute! The surly Leftists are big mad, but America is ready to return to our freedom loving roots.

