Investor Moans About USA Global Image Tanked by Trump, Americans Roll Eyes: Cry Harder, We Don't Care

Spencer Hakimian has a large following on X and describes himself as a Founder of a Capital Management Company. He also wants Americans to know our standing in the world's eyes has fallen under Trump.

I don’t think Americans realize yet just how much our standing has declined in the eyes of the rest of the western world.



The majority of Europeans, Canadians, Australians, etc. see us as a slowly dying clown empire that have chosen to self-entertain ourselves to death. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 6, 2025

I don't think Spencer understands how little most Americans think about that topic.

Since I’ve followed politics (Reagan years) I’ve heard this sentiment every time there’s a GOPer in office.



I don’t think this person realizes how much we truly do not care. https://t.co/wbTLD4Fc9m — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 7, 2025

Europe has ceded their countries to islamists, Australians banned guns/ locked people in their homes during Covid, and Canada is actively killing off its population w/assisted dying and telling victims of burglaries to “comply”.



Imagine caring what any of these countries think. — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 7, 2025

Women can't even buy stun guns in Australia, Canada, or Europe for protection. Who wants to live like that?

That's great, let the rest of the world have a personality of their own, it's a healthy part of growing up. — Parkolour Insights (@parkolour) September 6, 2025

Other countries are free to act as they want. Americans don't have to alter our behavior.

Europeans, Canadians, Australians, etc. have opinions about slowly dying clown empire. https://t.co/4qUIpvMF4v — Danny (@danfarnsy) September 7, 2025

If America was dying and irrelevant, they wouldn't care about us. That they are obsessed with us means they are very interested in the goings on of America.

I've heard this my entire life every time a Republican is in office. Heard it during Bush, Trump 1, and now Trump 2



The problem is that they don't actually like us more when a Dem is in office. They just don't point to our president when they complain. https://t.co/J5rtmTs8cd — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 7, 2025

Always when a Republican is out of the office.

I don't think Europeans realize how unpersuasive this argument is.



Europe is the impotent ghost of our ancestors. We're on the wrong path right now, but your moldy old bones aren't pointing us to the right one https://t.co/PMWFhrkOZ4 — Drew 🇺🇦🌻 (@a_greyshirt) September 7, 2025

They have completely lost their way.

I don’t think he realizes the extent to which we don’t GAF. https://t.co/6uH9T9xxO7 — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) September 7, 2025

Let's see... said this under Nixon

Then Reagan

Then both Bushes

Then under Trump 45

And....

Now Trump 47

Anyone see the pattern?

*yawn* write some new propaganda why don't you. https://t.co/2sHB8jQPkC — Jeff Ellington 🔥 (@Jeff__Ellington) September 7, 2025

It's crazy how it stops when a Democrat is elected. How so very convenient.

