Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol's New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...

Investor Moans About USA Global Image Tanked by Trump, Americans Roll Eyes: Cry Harder, We Don't Care

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Spencer Hakimian has a large following on X and describes himself as a Founder of a Capital Management Company. He also wants Americans to know our standing in the world's eyes has fallen under Trump. 

I don't think Spencer understands how little most Americans think about that topic. 

Women can't even buy stun guns in Australia, Canada, or Europe for protection. Who wants to live like that?

Other countries are free to act as they want. Americans don't have to alter our behavior. 

If America was dying and irrelevant, they wouldn't care about us. That they are obsessed with us means they are very interested in the goings on of America. 

Always when a Republican is out of the office. 

They have completely lost their way. 

It's crazy how it stops when a Democrat is elected. How so very convenient. 

