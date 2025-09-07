Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret

UK Law Student's Dubai Glam Trip Bust: 25 Year Jail Sentence in Hellhole...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on September 07, 2025
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

Politicians like to pretend illegal drugs are the scourge of the poor and hillbillies living in Appalachia. The reality? The wealthy REALLY enjoy their drugs just as much or actually more.

There blows the neighborhood.

A test on sewage in wealthy Nantucket Island has discovered cocaine levels 50% higher than the US average, according to data published by local health officials.

Levels of cocaine in wastewater tested around the wealthy Massachusetts enclave measured over 1,5000 nanograms per liter (ng/L), compared to the national average of 1,000 ng/L, according to testing results on the town’s website. The results, based on testing carried out over six weeks between Jun. 18 and Jul. 28, also detected traces of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xylazine, along with prescription opioids including codeine, morphine, and oxycodone. Fentanyl and methamphetamine levels were lower than the national average and the average for the Northeast, results show.

Clearly, they think they are above meth. 

They are high as a kite.

This is absolutely right. If you have to depend on a public defender in America, you're screwed. A private attorney will likely get your charges dropped or lowered substantially. 

Now, it is starting to make sense!

No, no. When people use the restroom, it is in their urine. They measure that, kind of like a group drug test. 

For the rich and their dealers, at least. 

It's the new working theory, honestly.

It really does explain quite a lot. 

In the words of Oprah, 'Money doesn't buy happiness, but it buys options'.

Tags:

CARTELS CRIME FENTANYL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

