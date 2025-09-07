Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret

Politicians like to pretend illegal drugs are the scourge of the poor and hillbillies living in Appalachia. The reality? The wealthy REALLY enjoy their drugs just as much or actually more.

Cocaine levels are 50% above the US average in this summer playground for the rich and famous, sewage tests show https://t.co/ELHVTyj4Ft pic.twitter.com/AGwTK5fnUk — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

There blows the neighborhood.



A test on sewage in wealthy Nantucket Island has discovered cocaine levels 50% higher than the US average, according to data published by local health officials.



Levels of cocaine in wastewater tested around the wealthy Massachusetts enclave measured over 1,5000 nanograms per liter (ng/L), compared to the national average of 1,000 ng/L, according to testing results on the town’s website. The results, based on testing carried out over six weeks between Jun. 18 and Jul. 28, also detected traces of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xylazine, along with prescription opioids including codeine, morphine, and oxycodone. Fentanyl and methamphetamine levels were lower than the national average and the average for the Northeast, results show.

Clearly, they think they are above meth.

Nantucket is on one lmao https://t.co/T9rGWW3kBf — SemperFiMarineSgt (@MarblesKennedy) September 7, 2025

They are high as a kite.

America has a two tier justice system. One for the rich and powerful who have attorneys on retainers and millions to fight against charges. This detours the government from pursuing them. The Prosecutors determine it’s best for the budget Not to pursue those who have $ 2 fight https://t.co/h9w8YLreJZ — Andrew Floyd (@FloydFloyd1275) September 7, 2025

This is absolutely right. If you have to depend on a public defender in America, you're screwed. A private attorney will likely get your charges dropped or lowered substantially.

Sewage tests in Nantucket show cocaine levels 50% above the US average. No wonder many liberals are upset that narco boats are being targeted in the Caribbean. https://t.co/ShYstgw3kb — Middle Way Insights (@0x01MiddleWay) September 7, 2025

Now, it is starting to make sense!

They’re flushing their cocaine in Nantucket? Has the world gone mad? https://t.co/zKfGySUUse — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) September 7, 2025

No, no. When people use the restroom, it is in their urine. They measure that, kind of like a group drug test.

their economy is doing great https://t.co/MIVq77kFk1 — Lord Stephen Owen 🌎☮️ $pups $dog (@gummifaustus) September 7, 2025

For the rich and their dealers, at least.

Is this why Democrats are so mad that Trump is targeting narco-terrorists?



Are they afraid that their supply chain will be disrupted? https://t.co/KpYmS0C3sl — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) September 7, 2025

It's the new working theory, honestly.

They are cocaineing it up in liberal strongholds! https://t.co/V6rQVVQ9lP — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) September 7, 2025

They act like crack heads so this makes sense to me.



Did you see that video of Gavin Newsom? — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) September 7, 2025

It really does explain quite a lot.

Interestingly, wealthy people have access to better drugs than poor people.



Why do poor people get drugs cut with fentanyl?



It’s a valid question… — 🇺🇸 American Earthling 🇺🇸 (@american3rthlg) September 7, 2025

In the words of Oprah, 'Money doesn't buy happiness, but it buys options'.

