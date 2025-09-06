Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
Democrats Itching for a Government Shutdown - This Week on Capitol Hill -...
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After...
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement...
Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine...
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
VIP
Historical Histrionics: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Weeps Tears of Soy Over 'Manly' Department of...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance...
Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health...
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless...
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrest...
VIP
The Islamization of America Ends Badly for Us All, but Even Worse for...
FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
BUSTED: ICE Finds 450 Illegals In Workplace Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant

Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden Health Cover-Up

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 06, 2025
imgflip

Andrew Bates was a mid level Biden staffer many believe had a major part in covering up Biden's declining health and limited mental capacity. He was called to Capital Hill today to testify about it all.

Advertisement

 When he was ready to leave, even the elevator has had enough of him. 

When your lies are too heavy for even the elevator to carry.

Too bad his big head carries such a tiny brain.

He's busting out of it trying to puff his chest like a peacock.

He's a goofy man.

He's very impressed with himself.

Recommended

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Typical beta boy. Nothing at all impressive about him, yet he thinks his backside doesn't stink. Gross. 

The elevator didn't want to be brought into it. 

He's such a repulsive little dolt.

Leftists always think they know better than everyone else. 

Just imagine, he truly thought he was going to get four more years to run the show while that practical corpse ate pudding in the corner. What a laugh!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After He Was a Total Flop
justmindy
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement Coming to Chicago
Warren Squire
Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine Casting Votes
Warren Squire
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day
Warren Squire
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrested (Watch)
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!' FuzzyChimp
Advertisement