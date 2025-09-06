Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden Health Cover-Up

Andrew Bates was a mid level Biden staffer many believe had a major part in covering up Biden's declining health and limited mental capacity. He was called to Capital Hill today to testify about it all.
BREAKING: Mid-level Biden staffer arrives on Capitol Hill to discuss the coordinated Biden decline cover up.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2025
He does not look very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/YAemdylXFd
When he was ready to leave, even the elevator has had enough of him.
After ignoring several questions from Fox News Digital and other reporters, Andrew Bates got rejected by the elevator. pic.twitter.com/QBvK7zvwiJ— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 5, 2025
When your lies are too heavy for even the elevator to carry.
His head enters a room 3 seconds before the rest of him.— indecorous mawl (@indecorousmawl) September 5, 2025
Too bad his big head carries such a tiny brain.
.@dieworkwear is Bates’s suit too small? https://t.co/1tWNZga3RB— Jack Chambers (@JackcChambers) September 5, 2025
He's busting out of it trying to puff his chest like a peacock.
Why is he walking like that?— stratton (@StrattonH) September 5, 2025
He's a goofy man.
Bates had his nose stuck so high in the air looked like he was sniffing for something. What a cocky sucker.— Judy Cipriani (@jlkmft1948) September 5, 2025
He's very impressed with himself.
His body language is so telling he thinks he is better than everyone— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕚𝕤𝕖 𝔸𝕓𝕓𝕠𝕥𝕥 (@mary_elisateach) September 5, 2025
Typical beta boy. Nothing at all impressive about him, yet he thinks his backside doesn't stink. Gross.
when even the lift won’t carry your spin 😂— UncleSam 🃁 (@unclesam_001) September 5, 2025
The elevator didn't want to be brought into it.
The smug face. Disgusting.— MsZucc (@CarmiOnTheVerge) September 5, 2025
He's such a repulsive little dolt.
The arrogance of this POS is appalling.— Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) September 5, 2025
Leftists always think they know better than everyone else.
Poor little @AndrewBatesNC with his smug punchable face— Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) September 6, 2025
Just imagine, he truly thought he was going to get four more years to run the show while that practical corpse ate pudding in the corner. What a laugh!
