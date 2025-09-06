Carol Roth Wonders: What Band Do You Get When AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie Pose for a Socialist Selfie

Today, Carol Roth decided to have a little fun with a group photo on X. The picture included AOC, Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani. In other words, three millionaires who pretend they hate the rich or something.
Name this band. pic.twitter.com/Z9cp6R1lvY— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 6, 2025
Oh, this should be good.
Crosby, Shills and Trash https://t.co/XTCgYoPFu7— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) September 6, 2025
Which one is trash though?
Commie Chameleon https://t.co/Tdn3F5AXSc— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) September 6, 2025
Pink Fraud. 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/zRPt46lpDG— JK Schu (@jk_schu) September 6, 2025
More like 'Pinko Fraud'.
The Lenin Sisters https://t.co/rrTqbBqHa5— Michael Dorstewitz (@MikeDorstewitz) September 6, 2025
The Grifters. https://t.co/vvULfKwilX— Charles Farthammer (@C_Farthammer) September 6, 2025
The Depressions https://t.co/LUDHfRG1vH— Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) September 6, 2025
It's certainly depressing two of them keep getting elected and one of them is poised to be elected. That's real depressing.
Sixpence Getting Richer https://t.co/UIHQGz5Gh7— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 6, 2025
The Commie Three https://t.co/IS7Hf3iR9w— Right Wing Patriot ✝️ (@wing_patriot) September 6, 2025
Fidel’s Posse https://t.co/ma1eJWCUfI— Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) September 6, 2025
Castro would be proud.
Never At Work— Mighty Eskimo Q (@MightyEskimoQ) September 6, 2025
or
Fleetwood Tax https://t.co/wPh6kWsOB4
Men Avoiding Work since Zohran and Bernie never had real jobs before getting into politics.
The Malcontents https://t.co/D28pCJJejO— Jen Henkel (@henkel_jen) September 6, 2025
The Communist Manifestos https://t.co/5XAhMTYxe7— Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) September 6, 2025
Hammer and Sickles— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 6, 2025
That would be appropriate.
Socialistz, Inc— Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 6, 2025
Bread Lines— Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) September 6, 2025
Peter, Paul, and Scary— Matthew Dempsey (@mwdempsey2814) September 6, 2025
She Guevara and the Marx Brothers— Guy (@GuyIsReborn) September 6, 2025
That’s OPM — “Other People’s Money”— Diacritical (@Diacritical) September 6, 2025
Earth, Wind and Liar.
