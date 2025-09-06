Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio
Carol Roth Wonders: What Band Do You Get When AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie Pose for a Socialist Selfie

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Today, Carol Roth decided to have a little fun with a group photo on X. The picture included AOC, Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani. In other words, three millionaires who pretend they hate the rich or something. 

Oh, this should be good.

Which one is trash though?

More like 'Pinko Fraud'.

It's certainly depressing two of them keep getting elected and one of them is poised to be elected. That's real depressing.

Castro would be proud. 

Men Avoiding Work since Zohran and Bernie never had real jobs before getting into politics. 

That would be appropriate. 

Earth, Wind and Liar.

