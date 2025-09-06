Carol Roth Wonders: What Band Do You Get When AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie Pose for a Socialist Selfie

Today, Carol Roth decided to have a little fun with a group photo on X. The picture included AOC, Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani. In other words, three millionaires who pretend they hate the rich or something.

Oh, this should be good.

Crosby, Shills and Trash https://t.co/XTCgYoPFu7 — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) September 6, 2025

Which one is trash though?

More like 'Pinko Fraud'.

The Lenin Sisters https://t.co/rrTqbBqHa5 — Michael Dorstewitz (@MikeDorstewitz) September 6, 2025

It's certainly depressing two of them keep getting elected and one of them is poised to be elected. That's real depressing.

Sixpence Getting Richer https://t.co/UIHQGz5Gh7 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 6, 2025

The Commie Three https://t.co/IS7Hf3iR9w — Right Wing Patriot ✝️ (@wing_patriot) September 6, 2025

Castro would be proud.

Never At Work



or



Fleetwood Tax https://t.co/wPh6kWsOB4 — Mighty Eskimo Q (@MightyEskimoQ) September 6, 2025

Men Avoiding Work since Zohran and Bernie never had real jobs before getting into politics.

The Communist Manifestos https://t.co/5XAhMTYxe7 — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) September 6, 2025

Hammer and Sickles — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 6, 2025

That would be appropriate.

Socialistz, Inc — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 6, 2025

Bread Lines — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) September 6, 2025

Peter, Paul, and Scary — Matthew Dempsey (@mwdempsey2814) September 6, 2025

She Guevara and the Marx Brothers — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) September 6, 2025

That’s OPM — “Other People’s Money” — Diacritical (@Diacritical) September 6, 2025

Earth, Wind and Liar.

