Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just Because He Hates Trump

Believe it or not, Bill Kristol, advocate of every war and involvement of American ground troops overseas known to man, has suddenly found a military incursion he doesn't like. All it took was Trump doing something.

Advertisement

It seems painfully evident that we lacked legal, moral, or other justification for the killing of eleven individuals aboard a small boat in the Caribbean.



It’s clear the Trump administration, having begun by obfuscating and lying, is now simply stonewalling. They fear the truth. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 5, 2025

He probably shouldn't have waded into this controversy. He can't pass up an opportunity to criticize Trump, no matter how hypocritical he looks.

Watching Bill Kristol, the man who helped push for the invasion of Iraq, defend the rights of cartels to invade our borders carrying deadly & illegal drugs to is wild.



No one is entitled to Due Process when seeking to launch a hostile foreign invasion on a sovereign state. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 6, 2025

These narco-terrorists are bringing product into the US and killing our young people. We owe them nothing.

Why do you like criminals so much Billy? — Just A Girl (@cirk162) September 6, 2025

What alternate universe did I just walk into where Bill “Invade Iraq” Kristol feels he has ANY credibility at all when it comes to military force being justified? — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) September 5, 2025

Just point and laugh.

Bill, you are romanticizing a drug cartel shootout like it is a Jane Austen novel read aloud at a cartel Christmas party.



Let us start with the facts. Something you once claimed to care about. Before trading your neocon spine for an MSNBC guest slot and a warm soy latte.



The… — David Sawyer (@EdgeCBLaw) September 6, 2025

Now Bill Kristol worries about legal and moral justification for launching missiles! — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) September 5, 2025

He never worried about that before.

Oh, that’s interesting, Bill.



*checks notes*



I’m just having a hard time taking you seriously, because you know, some of us can remember what happened yesterday, and we can understand quite well what we’re seeing today without the assistance of shapeshifters and wormtongues. pic.twitter.com/McdXGWqHzg — Data Based (@XPostComment) September 6, 2025

Billy forgets people have working memories and google.

Who had Bill Kristol being pro cartel and drug trafficking on their 2025 bingo card? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 6, 2025

Advertisement

Attempting to illegally penetrate our sovereign borders with intent to harm our citizens, while being supported by a hostile foreign government, is an act of war.



For once could you take the US’ side in a conflict?



You hate Trump so much you’re now defending narco -terrorists. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) September 6, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has ruined him. He can't even think straight.

There is something seriously wrong with you. The President of the United States not only is constitutionally, legally and morally authorized to destroy the drug cartels, he has a solemn responsibility to do so. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) September 6, 2025

The drug cartels deserve none of your sympathy.

.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.