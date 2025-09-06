Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just Because He Hates Trump

Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 06, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Believe it or not, Bill Kristol, advocate of every war and involvement of American ground troops overseas known to man, has suddenly found a military incursion he doesn't like. All it took was Trump doing something. 

He probably shouldn't have waded into this controversy. He can't pass up an opportunity to criticize Trump, no matter how hypocritical he looks. 

These narco-terrorists are bringing product into the US and killing our young people. We owe them nothing. 

Just point and laugh.

He never worried about that before. 

Billy forgets people have working memories and google.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has ruined him. He can't even think straight. 

The drug cartels deserve none of your sympathy. 

.

BILL KRISTOL CARTELS DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TERRORISM

