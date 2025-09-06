From 'Eat the Rich' to Joining the Feast: Ayanna Pressley's Millionaire Glow-Up Drips with Hypocrisy

Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ilhan Omar isn't the only 'Squad' member getting rich very quickly. Ayanna Pressley has found her very own path to massive wealth.

Lefty Rep. Ayanna Pressley – who once camped out on the Capitol steps for taxpayer-funded rent relief — reaped a windfall as a Boston landlord last year, The Post has learned.

Pressley (D-Mass) and her ex-con hubby, management consultant Conan Harris raked in up to a staggering $350,000 in profit last year from a property sale and rental income that includes a decidedly capitalist pad on Martha’s Vineyard, Pressley’s 2024 annual financial disclosure reveals. 

Financial disclosures show Pressley — who disclosed as much as $8 million in assets, the first time she’s declared over $1 million — now joins Squad comrade Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mich.) in the millionaire’s club, a far cry from the working-class warrior image she tries to project.

“Ayanna Pressley is a hypocrite who preaches socialism while pocketing millions,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kiersten Pels told The Post.

Wow, she even has real estate on Martha's Vineyard now! Nice work if you can get it.

Bless their hearts. 

They rail on and on about millionaires, yet they belong to that club. 

Crazy how that works!

They were only mad about 'millionaires' until they become millionaires themselves. 

Typical commies. 

Seems like the only way to get rich lately. 

That's the perfect description.

