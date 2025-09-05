Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo

This is not at all surprising because Mehdi Hasan is a nightmare human, but it definitely deserves a re-share, particularly because he likes to pretend he is some progressive beacon of light. His real feelings about the LGBTQ community are on display here.
In honor of @mehdirhasan unblocking me I am resharing this video of him calling gays and non-muslims animals— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2025
Will be reshared regularly pic.twitter.com/5pU2uUCWID
Tell us how you really feel @mehdirhasan.— Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) September 4, 2025
The only animal in this conversation is you. Not because you’re a Muslim. It’s your sick mind. https://t.co/E0iTF6FyRh
It's a sick mind and a black heart full of hate.
There are many countries where this kind of stuff from @mehdirhasan is just fine — but I kinda think America should take a pass https://t.co/ImuGw5458s— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2025
A hard pass.
SPOKE TOO SOON! pic.twitter.com/9BzSzPIQac— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2025
Poor, Jon. That didn't last long. It's probably for the best.
Oh yeah — now you see why I'm blocked! Anyway — WIN EVERY ARGUMENT pic.twitter.com/5ScnyQnfv1— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2025
Don't make me tap the glass 👇.https://t.co/PAENANBQhc— Not Victor Godwin (@NotVictorGodwin) September 4, 2025
Sad, but true.
Here’s one for Medhi’s team https://t.co/AzZpmRtSgz— AdamG (@AdamGUNC) September 4, 2025
Will Tim Miller have any thoughts re his interview with Mr Hasan?— judy (@judy060709) September 4, 2025
Tim and his pearls wouldn't dare speak out for what is right.
👌 top quality trolling— jacquoranda (@jacquoranda) September 4, 2025
Jon is doing a masterful job.
Why does he block you? Isn’t he proud of this speech?— jessica falstein (@jessicafalstein) September 4, 2025
Oooh. Saying it out loud back then!!!! Lost all conviction I see.— Shawn (@ShawnEZmoney) September 4, 2025
Oh, he still believes all that, but now he tries to act like he doesn't. He tries to act like he's the progressive feminist beta male. It's all an act. His side might buy it, but the proof is in the old videos.
Ryan Girdusky accuses Mehdi Hasan of being a terrorist but only after Hasan calls half the country Nazis.— sumit🇮🇳 (@sumit45678901) October 29, 2024
–Muslim Americans broadcaster = Mehdi Hasan: “I am a supporter Palestinians”
– Girdusky: “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”
Guess who just got fired by CNN. pic.twitter.com/1tcAU3fWob
Just like when Mehdi tried to act 'so offended' when Ryan Girdusky made a joke about him on CNN. He made such a fuss like a big man baby, Ryan was banned from CNN. He's a massive hypocrite. Some things never change.
