Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’...
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must...
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender...
VIP
Beg to Differ: Governor JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Trump is Pleading with Him...
Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism...
Don Lemon Forgets His ‘Trans’ Etiquette and Addresses Congressman Dressed as a Woman...
Creepy Brit Doc Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Having His Legs Removed to...
VIP
Pink-Haired Douchebags in Masks Pull Down British Flags
Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From...
Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Suddenly Concerned About Money Going Down the Drain
Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife
Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense

Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 05, 2025
MSNBC

This is not at all surprising because Mehdi Hasan is a nightmare human, but it definitely deserves a re-share, particularly because he likes to pretend he is some progressive beacon of light. His real feelings about the LGBTQ community are on display here. 

Advertisement

It's a sick mind and a black heart full of hate. 

A hard pass. 

Poor, Jon. That didn't last long. It's probably for the best. 

Sad, but true. 

Tim and his pearls wouldn't dare speak out for what is right. 

Recommended

Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Jon is doing a masterful job. 

Oh, he still believes all that, but now he tries to act like he doesn't. He tries to act like he's the progressive feminist beta male. It's all an act. His side might buy it, but the proof is in the old videos. 

Just like when Mehdi tried to act 'so offended' when Ryan Girdusky made a joke about him on CNN. He made such a fuss like a big man baby, Ryan was banned from CNN. He's a massive hypocrite. Some things never change.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ISLAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices
Grateful Calvin
Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter
FuzzyChimp
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must Be Impeached
Grateful Calvin
Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife
Brett T.
Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the Military'
Brett T.
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’ Goebbels Jab
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices Grateful Calvin
Advertisement