Mamdani’s Millionaires: NYC’s Future Run by Rich, Rookie Radicals

Zohran Mamdani's inner circle is mostly under 35, very wealthy and have little to no political experience. Sounds like a great recipe to run one of the largest cities in the country. Good work, Democrats.

Zohran Mamdani’s brain trust is full of young, privileged lefty radicals with little government experience — who could one day lead NYC https://t.co/nmWVhyrh3C pic.twitter.com/RjqmTUYlVd — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

Let's get into the nitty gritty of this motley crew.

Elliana (Elle) Bisgaard-Church Mamdani’s most trusted chief advisor is arguably Elliana (Elle) Bisgaard-Church, a 34-year-old from California with an Ivy League degree from Columbia University. The DSA darling’s only experience with elected officials has been with Mamdani on his assembly team as his chief of staff. Despite the under five years of experience working in New York politics, other members of Mamdani’s camp have credited her with conjuring up the policies central to his campaign – and she makes about $11,000 a month doing it.

Wow, must be nice to make 11 thousand dollars per year.

Morris Katz Morris Katz, 26, is a Tribeca-born-and-raised ad-maker for Mamdani who was one of the first hires on the mayoral campaign. “I’m drawn to people who treat it (politics) as more of an art form than a sport,” the self-proclaimed populist said on the podcast Pro Politics. Katz, the son of screenwriter David Bar Katz, also said on the podcast that he often rubbed shoulders with the likes of actors Sam Rockwell and Philip Seymour Hoffman when growing up in his parents $5 million Manhattan apartment.

So, he's a nepo baby. Least shocking news ever.

Julian Gerson Julian Gerson, 29, a speechwriter often seen at Mamdani’s public appearances, is another key operative with ties to New York’s elite. The young politico attended the ritzy Dalton School and grew up in a multimillion dollar house in Woodstock. He also boasts actual political experience, having worked previously for Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Another nepo baby who worked for two dwarfs. What a resume.

Donald Borenstein One of the highest-paid members on Mamdani’s team is Donald Borenstein. The 34-year-old is the vision and brains behind many of Mamdani’s viral videos and he has been paid over $60,000 since late 2024 by the campaign for his work. Borenstein is also a Fordham grad who grew up in $1.8 million home in the DC suburbs.

Yet another nepo baby who has made a lot of money off this scam artist.

Andrew Epstein Yale-educated Andrew Epstein, 38, is one of the oldest members of Mamdani’s original campaign crew. A former campaign worker and chief of staff to lefty Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, Epstein joined Mamdani’s once-longshot mayoral bid as communications director in 2024 and transitioned to creative director after the primary.

The old man of the group at the ripe old age of 38. At least, he has some political experience which is more than most of the rest of the staff.

Zara Rahim Zara Rahim, 33, a former Barack Obama staffer who also worked for Hillary Clinton acts as a senior adviser to Mamdani. The south Florida native also worked with brands such as Uber and Vogue, as well as serving as an adviser to Mariah Carey on the singer’s acclaimed 2020 memoir and book tour, according to BK Mag.

Of course she worked for Obama. All terrible things start with Obama.

Cea Weaver Celia (Cea) Weaver, 36, Mamdani’s adviser on housing, has publicly advocated to end private property for years. “Seize private property!” she tweeted in June 2018. “Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” Weaver, wrote in August 2019. A DSA member from Rochester, Weaver has also unabashedly advocated for communism, tweeting in December 2017: “Elect more Communists.” She worked as the director of the New York State Tenant Bloc, a group advocating for tenant protections in Albany, according to LinkedIn, which doesn’t list any other work experience for Weaver. But she also used to be the former coalitions director of Housing Justice for All, a group backed by Soros, according to Fox News.

That seems to be problematic. He doesn't have her on board because he disagrees with her.

If nothing else, watching the chaos unfold will be entertaining. https://t.co/E6QDnVQgxK — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 3, 2025

Silver linings.

