Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle

American children learn the alphabet and how to count in school. Maybe they learn some nursery rhymes and how to get along with friends. Kids in Yemen are apparently learning much different lessons.
Yemeni Boy at Houthi Rally in Sana’a Brandishes a Dagger, Declares: “Our Sharp Swords Are in Your Hands to Cut Off the Heads of Your Enemies”; Death to America! Death to Israel! Curses Upon the Jews! pic.twitter.com/XPmirkihBB— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 3, 2025
Well, that's terrifying.
Never underestimate the ability of demons to take over the soul of a child when that soul has been prepared from birth. Are YHWH's instructions to Joshua becoming clearer now? https://t.co/6Kk06k0HRE— Is that a Trumpet I hear? (@JimSchlaegel) September 3, 2025
These don't become adults we could ever reason with. That's the very scary part.
Little Abdul will probably not make it to his 12 birthday https://t.co/PdTowv2y7k— Marita (@Apolonia06006) September 3, 2025
Sad, but true.
But they tell me he always does his math homework, enjoys soccer, and never sasses his mother.— Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) September 3, 2025
He's thinking he might like to go to college in England, though if he could get some financial assistance from Harvard or Columbia maybe... https://t.co/SDi2AdGupZ
His future is entirely bleak.
He's just trying to get into Columbia University. https://t.co/Bc8AcKUHsL— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 3, 2025
Honestly, this probably would get him fast tracked admission to that place.
No food but plenty of missiles, khat & child abuse. https://t.co/QHAVFPMMlN— Yael Bloom | יעל בלום 🇮🇱🎗️ (@BloomYael66454) September 3, 2025
Id say this boys father needs to get him, but he's just parroting everything his dad was screaming. https://t.co/6YluY45c5q— R. A. Ashraven (@corpus_corvids) September 3, 2025
Oh, his father has definitely gotten to him already.
Western leftists when a Yemeni boy at a Houthi rally waves a dagger and screams “Death to America! Death to Israel! Curses upon the Jews!”:— Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) September 3, 2025
“Wow. So powerful. So decolonized.”
🕊️🕯️☮️
Meanwhile, Greta sails 5,000 liters deep into fossil fuel to go hug it out with these… https://t.co/OyG7lKAMB2
Problem is, the Democratic Party basically agrees with him. They hate Israel and America, to be sure.
Those cute little Houthi tykes say the darndest things. https://t.co/mOVER74r8T— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) September 3, 2025
From the mouths of babes.
So sweet. Young innocent kid with a heart full of joy and love. https://t.co/g4VgNafgxo— Anama 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AnamaMOSS) September 3, 2025
Not all cultures are equal. https://t.co/rwsa1CycuC— Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) September 3, 2025
Hamas & Houthis are two cheeks of the same backside. https://t.co/bxRvY1ls8n— Mikey007🎗 /טוביה בן יהודה (Toviyah Ben Yehuda) (@M1K3997) September 3, 2025
Well said.
Someone introduce this kid to Greta— bonbonjonjon ✝️🇺🇸🍊 (@jon__kelly_) September 3, 2025
Been watching a little too much @mehdirhasan— Rusty (@rustyslamington) September 3, 2025
He stole his talking points.
Another love speech from the religion of peace— Yishai Hezi 🎗️ (@YishaiHezi) September 3, 2025
Can't you feel all the love and warmth?
