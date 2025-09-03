Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was...
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico...
Wildcard Wednesday: Burning the Flag Edition
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized...
VIP
Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...
Ex-Press Secretary for JOE BIDEN Thinks the TRUMP WH Is Hiding Something About...
Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Reassures Israeli Fans They're Human Then Evokes Palestine to...
Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh
Mamdani’s Millionaires: NYC’s Future Run by Rich, Rookie Radicals
VIP
White House Releases Video Featuring 11 Life Lessons from President Trump to America’s...
Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to...
Ban Ballot Harvesting & We'll Never Lose Again? | J. Christian Adams

Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed

American children learn the alphabet and how to count in school. Maybe they learn some nursery rhymes and how to get along with friends. Kids in Yemen are apparently learning much different lessons. 

Advertisement

Well, that's terrifying.

These don't become adults we could ever reason with. That's the very scary part. 

Sad, but true.

His future is entirely bleak.

Recommended

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Honestly, this probably would get him fast tracked admission to that place. 

Oh, his father has definitely gotten to him already. 

Problem is, the Democratic Party basically agrees with him. They hate Israel and America, to be sure. 

Advertisement

From the mouths of babes.

Well said.

He stole his talking points. 

Can't you feel all the love and warmth?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

HOUTHIS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun Bans (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was a Prison Camp
justmindy
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin
Doug P.
Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh
justmindy
Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to Shoot Each Other
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline Grateful Calvin
Advertisement