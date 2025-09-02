Jasmine Crockett's Cringeworthy Code-Switch Charade: Mocking Voters with a Fake Facade

Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 02, 2025
Jasmine Crockett is such a clown. She is college educated and attended private schools, but apparently she is trying to deny that reality in her latest appearance. 

There is something to be said for 'code switching' when you are in informal setting with people you've known for life. The people Crockett has known for life are rich people who attend expensive schools, so this is just an act. This is what she thinks her voters talk like. In essence, she is mocking them. She's basically doing Hillary Clinton any time she was in church and went into her preaching voice. 

They should feel offended. She has a D after her name so she will never get called out.

She absolutely is.

She should be run out of politics, but unfortunately there is never accountability for Democrats. 

Hopefully, she will continue to insist on being front and center. 

She is desperately in need of Spanx. 

So does the IQ of her audience. 

As much as she loves listening to herself talk . 

