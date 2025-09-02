Jasmine Crockett's Cringeworthy Code-Switch Charade: Mocking Voters with a Fake Facade

Jasmine Crockett is such a clown. She is college educated and attended private schools, but apparently she is trying to deny that reality in her latest appearance.

“Baby, deez people, day are crazy because they always talking bout how Christian they is…”



Jasmine Crockett, US House Representative pic.twitter.com/eYLsnAPGVv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 2, 2025

There is something to be said for 'code switching' when you are in informal setting with people you've known for life. The people Crockett has known for life are rich people who attend expensive schools, so this is just an act. This is what she thinks her voters talk like. In essence, she is mocking them. She's basically doing Hillary Clinton any time she was in church and went into her preaching voice.

Aren't her audiences offended that she, a lawyer who grew up with a private school education, feels the need to communicate with them in such a way? https://t.co/tuvMUm50kT — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) September 2, 2025

They should feel offended. She has a D after her name so she will never get called out.

It’s okay to expect your political representatives to speak basic English.



And she can. She’s actually very well spoken. This is all an act. She’s a rich kid who went to finest private schools. She’s not from the streets. https://t.co/dM0KW5WgWR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 2, 2025

She's making fun of yall https://t.co/bUWtkaWybp — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) September 2, 2025

She absolutely is.

This woman has a JD https://t.co/9Q62CmWUUi — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 2, 2025

This is actually incredibly gauche. And should be recognized as mind-bogglingly offensive.



A bougie princess who attended private schools and came closest to struggle by watching Fresh Prince is performing a caricature of the "lower classes" for clout. https://t.co/2wUW39BQ58 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) September 2, 2025

She should be run out of politics, but unfortunately there is never accountability for Democrats.

This is an act, and it's a racist one. https://t.co/31bocPZPj4 — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) September 2, 2025

It's awesome how Trump has successfully made Jasmine Crockett the face of the Democrat Party.



It's hilarious how much she loves it. https://t.co/J3huZIENtQ — Anti Communist Jack (@TruthTellingJ) September 2, 2025

Hopefully, she will continue to insist on being front and center.

I wonder who paid for the princess to have acting lessons... https://t.co/gkMhbnNpv8 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) September 2, 2025

She's looking strangely hefty all of a sudden https://t.co/t7rP4rXbCB — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) September 2, 2025

She is desperately in need of Spanx.

Does she actually talk like that ? — Serenfetti (@serenfetti) September 2, 2025

No. It’s an act. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 2, 2025

Her IQ drops every time she speaks — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 2, 2025

So does the IQ of her audience.

Hope everyone finds someone who loves them as much as Jazmine loves talking. — Mad_MD (@SeabassSay) September 2, 2025

As much as she loves listening to herself talk .

