Cory Booker’s Sassy Engagement Photos to a Rosario Dawson Doppelgänger Spark an Internet Frenzy

Cory Booker talks incessantly, but this announcement was more special than others ... he is getting married. She looks exactly like his last girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, so he definitely has a type.

NJ Sen. Cory Booker gleefully announces engagement to Rosario Dawson look-alike girlfriend https://t.co/1n3qkg8OVL pic.twitter.com/gK7SBhpTeg — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

Sen. Cory Booker gleefully announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, and the internet is already buzzing about his betrothed’s striking resemblance to a famous ex. “I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!” the New Jersey Democrat wrote, adding, “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.” Lewis and Booker, 56, have been dating for about a year and a half, and share a home together in Washington, DC, he told the Washington Examiner earlier this month.

After sex he goes on a 12 hour rant how she didn’t put enough passion into it. https://t.co/9KJ3CQzl1S pic.twitter.com/l6ssivVELF — Chef Mike Tucson (@chef_mike68) September 2, 2025

Pass the brain bleach.

Pictured: Very real expressions of happiness https://t.co/tp9ksVciqv pic.twitter.com/4m8u1st5Ow — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 2, 2025

Can you feel the love tonight?

Sir, the internet has bullied Booker into getting a fake wife https://t.co/6aM9PgwAe5 pic.twitter.com/C2f9O2UKfR — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) September 2, 2025

First Ossoff and now Booker. The internet is unmatched.

No one believes this is real, right? https://t.co/Djr7oimuih — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 2, 2025

Allegedly!

Spartacus can't be serious... lol — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 2, 2025

congratulations to them

whatever photographer led them to believe having your mouths wide open in a photo should be put out of business. maybe in one, but all of them? not attractive and looks fake even if it is not. pic.twitter.com/I2CkE7NkWl — gene ripon (@hatemytimeline) September 2, 2025

The photos are so cringe.

So the Dollar Store Obama is engaged to the Dollar Store Rosario Dawson? Just can’t make this up! Spartacus is thirsty! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Linda (@HonestAlways2) September 2, 2025

It seems fitting.

How many of you believe this is a fake arrangement for political reasons? 🤔 — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) September 2, 2025

Mostly everyone.

So there is still hope a NJ Senator can find true love (like Bob). pic.twitter.com/4az1kX4f8L — SCOOCH דוד (@david_sivella) September 2, 2025

Things didn't turn out too well for him.

Booker will be trying to filibuster his own wedding vows. 🤣 — marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) September 2, 2025

How much does he have to pay her for that gig? — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) September 2, 2025

It can't be enough.

I guess he had to purchase a wife in order to run for president. — Culture War Survivor (@LadyFaceIII) September 2, 2025

He's running.

