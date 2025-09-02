Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforc...
Cory Booker’s Sassy Engagement Photos to a Rosario Dawson Doppelgänger Spark an Internet Frenzy

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter

Cory Booker talks incessantly, but this announcement was more special than others ... he is getting married. She looks exactly like his last girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, so he definitely has a type.

Sen. Cory Booker gleefully announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, and the internet is already buzzing about his betrothed’s striking resemblance to a famous ex.

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!” the New Jersey Democrat wrote, adding, “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Lewis and Booker, 56, have been dating for about a year and a half, and share a home together in Washington, DC, he told the Washington Examiner earlier this month.

Pass the brain bleach.

Can you feel the love tonight?

First Ossoff and now Booker. The internet is unmatched. 

Allegedly!

The photos are so cringe.

It seems fitting.

Mostly everyone.

Things didn't turn out too well for him. 

It can't be enough. 

He's running.

Tags:

CORY BOOKER NEW JERSEY

