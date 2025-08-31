President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a Clumsy Contractor

One thing about President Trump, he doesn't miss a thing. That includes damage to the new limestone just installed at the White House.

Advertisement

Do good work, guys. When you screw up, admit it.



Thank you for your attention in this matter. https://t.co/B1TAcSNmkc — Sean Ross Callaghan (@seanrcallaghan) August 31, 2025

If you don't do good work, President Trump will check the video and call you out to all of America.

For the past 24 hours, because he wasn't seen on camera (even though he was posting as usual and did a pretaped interview on Friday), the libs thought Trump had passed away or was incapacitated in some way.



But the entire time, he was just autistically spazzing out over the… https://t.co/mvL9x1V1pn — @gen0m1cs 🧬📊 (@gen0m1cs) August 30, 2025

What a legend.

People emulate everything about Trump but his whole “Builder” archetype thing, which would be the best thing to emulate about him. https://t.co/5YtcXu7iZd — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) August 30, 2025

Cancelling everything and anything so he could rectify an issue with contractors is the most relatable thing a president has ever done https://t.co/uyakxPUBNM — Cacodad (@Cacodadd) August 30, 2025

Protecting taxpayer dollars at all costs.

There's "I screwed up at work" and there's "POTUS spent two days reviewing security cameras to find me" https://t.co/PHu38V0T4S — Kendric Tonn (@kendrictonn) August 30, 2025

Don't mess with Donald Trump.

Trying to imagine a contractor landing a WH gig and showing up with a broken pallet jack that just needs a wheel & thinking that's gonna work out ok .. heck a whole new jack is just 350 bucks.

That's a hard lesson incoming😆 https://t.co/B56c509ABv pic.twitter.com/DsOFS561OR — PlayTheTrumpCard ⚡️ Trump 2024 (@PlaysTrumpCard) August 30, 2025

That was their first mistake. The second was thinking Trump wouldn't notice the damage.

Trump in his surveillance chamber for the last 48 hours investigating the contractor who damaged his limestone while libtards claim he’s dead https://t.co/7s2jCuTgPf pic.twitter.com/CNzVuA4Rid — Chud Dudley, American Misfit (@TrvthfvlTreason) August 30, 2025

Trump watching 3 days of surveillance footage to find the guy who broke the beautiful limestone https://t.co/mqsywxGsVW pic.twitter.com/R2cHlxXs5U — Sound Dobad (@SoundDobad) August 30, 2025

This is the kind of attention to detail we need in America.

So that's why he hasn't tweeted. He was busy watching surveillance videos https://t.co/kNOfBzsfoX — Carrot The Wizard (@Pickuptruckdude) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

People on Twitter: "Trump hasn't been seen in 24 hours. He is dead."



Reality: Donald Trump meticulously scrubbing through hours of security footage to find the sunovabіtch contractor who dared to scratch his limestone walkway. https://t.co/H2A46T0xpM — Gravantus (@Gravantus) August 30, 2025

He was otherwise occupied.

The Corporate Media is baffled. That just makes it even better.

Trump was dead… set on finding who messed with his limestone path pic.twitter.com/j9DofSp7DS — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) August 30, 2025

We see what you did there.





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.