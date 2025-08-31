Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gend...
President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a Clumsy Contractor

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

One thing about President Trump, he doesn't miss a thing. That includes damage to the new limestone just installed at the White House. 

If you don't do good work, President Trump will check the video and call you out to all of America.

What a legend.

Protecting taxpayer dollars at all costs.

Don't mess with Donald Trump.

That was their first mistake. The second was thinking Trump wouldn't notice the damage.

This is the kind of attention to detail we need in America.

He was otherwise occupied. 

The Corporate Media is baffled. That just makes it even better. 

We see what you did there.


 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

