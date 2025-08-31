Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gender Switcheroo

As 'The Dispatch' is allegedly a conservative publication, people were legitimately concerned when they hired a transgender columnist. They assured readers 'Jessica' Riedl would only comment on economic matters and not social issues surrounding gender politics. Apparently, that was a lie.

The Dispatch’s transgender writer who we were assured was only going to offer economic commentary objects to the reporting of plain facts about the Minneapolis killer. pic.twitter.com/EGDkv0JFhP — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 30, 2025

First of all, there is no indication the shooter 'temporarily' identified as trans. He had his name changed legally for goodness sake. Secondly, there is most definitely a crime wave committed by trans people so it matters.

Also, when your economics expert fails to understand the concept of per capita. pic.twitter.com/3f2yKsIjB7 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 30, 2025

Maybe, he isn't really an expert on the economy, but he just identifies as one.

Nobody is transgender — Cole Muzio (@ColeMuzio) August 30, 2025

Fair point! — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 30, 2025

The only time that “trans is not a defining characteristic” is when the trans person has done something bad. Otherwise, it’s the only characteristic that matters at all. — Citizen of Realville (@SoonerBornID) August 30, 2025

They make up the rules as they go along.

He'll write a column about it any day.

Every time I start to like Jonah G again, I'm reminded why I can't financially support the Dispatch. — I was promised a good time... (@Smithdk4) August 30, 2025

Billions of women had nothing to do with this tragedy. So Jessica can stop slandering us. This business of “They’re PROUDLY trans unless a crime has been committed, then it’s unmentionable” is not a game I’m willing to play. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) August 30, 2025

Exactly! Women had nothing to do with this so stop lumping them in. Just as 'Jessica' isn't a woman, the shooter was also not a woman. He was a man with mental illness.

Notice how pronouns are carefully avoided. — Whiskey Insurrectionist (@ldiociesLeftism) August 30, 2025

And who thinks there are "millions" of trans people? — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) August 30, 2025

Fellow delusional people.

They/Them often pledge not to be hectoring Trans activists, and then fail. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 30, 2025

Their gender dysphoria trumps all other issues.

Interesting how Riedl accidentally admits that transgender identification is often “temporary”. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 30, 2025

Maybe that should be a reason to not allow kids to mutilate their bodies.

It’s almost as though his trans identity informs his whole worldview. Who woulda thunk it? — Mary Weller (@MWellertXc) August 30, 2025

Literally every sane person.

Why is the mass shooter of children who legally changed his name to align with his female gender identity at 17 any more or less of a woman than the married conservative pundit and father of two daughters who declared himself a woman in late middle age?



Both said that they were… https://t.co/DpB5K9rdrA pic.twitter.com/svMnHtn76I — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 30, 2025

This Yang tweet should be shared far and wide.

Trans people: “Trans women are women!”



Also trans people: “Trans women are women only when we can call them victims. If they do something evil, they’re just mentally ill men.”



🤡 🌎 — Travis (@AntiTrumpCult) August 30, 2025

Because Brian doesn't want to recognize that he's suffering from the same mental illness. https://t.co/b3kKIrAKt0 — EJ (@Ejmiller25) August 30, 2025

Bingo! Plus, he destroyed his family in the process.

