Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gender Switcheroo

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 31, 2025
Tenor.com

As 'The Dispatch' is allegedly a conservative publication, people were legitimately concerned when they hired a transgender columnist. They assured readers 'Jessica' Riedl would only comment on economic matters and not social issues surrounding gender politics. Apparently, that was a lie.

First of all, there is no indication the shooter 'temporarily' identified as trans. He had his name changed legally for goodness sake. Secondly, there is most definitely a crime wave committed by trans people so it matters. 

Maybe, he isn't really an expert on the economy, but he just identifies as one. 

They make up the rules as they go along. 

He'll write a column about it any day. 

Exactly! Women had nothing to do with this so stop lumping them in. Just as 'Jessica' isn't a woman, the shooter was also not a woman. He was a man with mental illness. 

Fellow delusional people.

Their gender dysphoria trumps all other issues. 

Maybe that should be a reason to not allow kids to mutilate their bodies. 

Literally every sane person. 

This Yang tweet should be shared far and wide.

Bingo! Plus, he destroyed his family in the process. 

