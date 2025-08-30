From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at US Open

Yesterday, we told you about the awful man who stole the hat away from a child at a tennis match. Today, there is a bit of a happy update.

US Open hat snatcher identified as Polish CEO — as tennis star Kamil Majchrzak meets with boy https://t.co/GgUShDKdFL pic.twitter.com/Lv2ATubNOW — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2025

The young boy met with his tennis idol after all, and the man has been identified on social media. He is taking lots of much deserved ridicule.

The man in the viral video, Piotr Szczerek, is a Polish businessman and sports enthusiast. He is the CEO of Drogbruk, a paving company he started with his wife in 1999. The company is based in Błaszki and is now one of the leaders in Poland’s paving industry. https://t.co/Jib4yHBLH4 — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 30, 2025

Make his name famous for all the wrong reasons.

The “entitled” jerk who infamously snatched a hat autographed by tennis star Kamil Majchrzak from a boy’s grasp at the US Open has been identified as Polish millionaire CEO Piotr Szczerek. Majchrzak defeated ninth seed Karen Khachanov Thursday night, and walked over to the crowd, where he handed the signed cap to a young boy. Before the child could take the hat, Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk, swooped in for the interception, The Financial Express reported. Szczerek’s countrymen blasted him on a Polish job search site as a “sack of garbage,” “common thief,” “primitive scammer,” and “shameful jerk.”

Of course he is a millionaire. He's probably defrauded a whole bunch of people and stepped on a lot of necks.

The guy who snatched the hat is still an @sshole. Apologies are great, but the CEO's grab was not a one-time deal, his business dealing are shady. https://t.co/rJd2zLxgSm — susanne (@AIQM2050) August 30, 2025

He has a character problem.

Still a scumbag. He only stepped up because of all the on line disgrace https://t.co/XHHzBigrYB — Robert (@RobertP02806844) August 30, 2025

The tennis star isn't to blame. It's clear he did not notice it happening. He stepped up to try and make up for the other man's bad behavior.

Just when you thought being caught at a Coldplay concert with your mistress was the weirdest CEO behaviour of 2025, enter ‘stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from a child’. #USOpen https://t.co/YrbvduCJo5 — Steve (@Ace_Previews) August 30, 2025

All of the world's worst CEO's are being exposed online this summer and it's glorious!

I'm so glad Majchrzak was able to give him a hat! What a really wonderful thing to do! https://t.co/XyCXnnRwW0 — Star Carter (@StarCarter186) August 30, 2025

It was a kind thing to do.

What kind of a-hole steals a hat from a kid? Beware those doing business with this guy - he’s a crook and a thief! — lmdh722 (@lmdh722) August 30, 2025

Exactly! He clearly has massive integrity issues.

So happy the little guy got to meet him 🥰 wonderful ending to such a sad beginning — AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) August 30, 2025

Love that he took the time to meet the kid again and give him another hat! He didn’t have to do that — zuzy girl (@girl_zuzy) August 30, 2025

Thank goodness he's a much better man than the hat thief.

