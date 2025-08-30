Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His...
VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again
VIP
Unhinged Lib Who Laughed at Church Shooting and Called for More ID'd
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them...
Sen. Tina Smith Dares RFK Jr. to Go to Annunciation School and Say...
It Happened AGAIN: German Girl Dead After Iraqi Migrant Pushed Her In Front...
Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves...
Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for...
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins...

From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at US Open

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

Yesterday, we told you about the awful man who stole the hat away from a child at a tennis match. Today, there is a bit of a happy update.

Advertisement

The young boy met with his tennis idol after all, and the man has been identified on social media. He is taking lots of much deserved ridicule.

Make his name famous for all the wrong reasons.

The “entitled” jerk who infamously snatched a hat autographed by tennis star Kamil Majchrzak from a boy’s grasp at the US Open has been identified as Polish millionaire CEO Piotr Szczerek.

Majchrzak defeated ninth seed Karen Khachanov Thursday night, and walked over to the crowd, where he handed the signed cap to a young boy. Before the child could take the hat,  Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk, swooped in for the interception, The Financial Express reported.

Szczerek’s countrymen blasted him on a Polish job search site as a “sack of garbage,” “common thief,” “primitive scammer,” and “shameful jerk.”

Recommended

Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term
Brett T.
Advertisement

Of course he is a millionaire. He's probably defrauded a whole bunch of people and stepped on a lot of necks.

He has a character problem.

The tennis star isn't to blame. It's clear he did not notice it happening. He stepped up to try and make up for the other man's bad behavior.

All of the world's worst CEO's are being exposed online this summer and it's glorious!

Advertisement

It was a kind thing to do. 

Exactly! He clearly has massive integrity issues. 

Thank goodness he's a much better man than the hat thief.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 CRIME ENTERTAINMENT GUN VIOLENCE SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term
Brett T.
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run on That
Brett T.
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them All Felons
Brett T.
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
Unhinged Lib Who Laughed at Church Shooting and Called for More ID'd
Brett T.
Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term Brett T.
Advertisement