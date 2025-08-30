Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 08-30-2025
Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While Ignoring Slain Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 30, 2025
Meme

Yes, don't worry about the Christian children who were shot and terrorized, the people attending Catholic mass, or Christians in general, it's really the trans community we should be worried about. Never mind they are the ones shooting people. 

They did the meme.

These are the only victims and the only people who deserve pity. 

Leftists always think they are the victims. 

They are toilet tissue soft. 

The Leftists have ruined the state. 

Everybody else is the only accurate answer. 

Most of the attacks on trans individuals is dating violence. They represent themselves as women and then men find out they are actually men when they get intimate. That leads to fights. People should be honest from the beginning. 

Every day there is a new example. 

That is where they need to be for all of our safety.

