Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While Ignoring Slain Kids

Yes, don't worry about the Christian children who were shot and terrorized, the people attending Catholic mass, or Christians in general, it's really the trans community we should be worried about. Never mind they are the ones shooting people.

Advertisement

Transgender Minnesotans on alert after Annunciation Church shooting https://t.co/RKE3uzu9QI — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 29, 2025

They did the meme.

Right now would be a good time to focus on scared kids and concerned Catholics. https://t.co/3dg1J2VEFf — Jim Schultz (@JimForMN) August 30, 2025

We’re all sick of this toxic discourse, but in case anyone needs a reminder: the actual victims of this heinous hate-crime were young Catholic children murdered while celebrating mass. Full stop. https://t.co/ii28Uzo1WW — Jake Blum (@RealJakeBlum) August 29, 2025

These are the only victims and the only people who deserve pity.

Let's not forget the REAL victims https://t.co/IrEPh8DEfa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 29, 2025

Leftists always think they are the victims.

Christian kids worried about getting killed by Trans people. Trans people worried about comments. Unbelievable. https://t.co/etjhHlmMhc — everything is dumb (@timothythetooth) August 29, 2025

They are toilet tissue soft.

If anyone was wondering what living in an apocalyptic hellscape would look like in America, Minnesota is a good glimpse into that scenario. https://t.co/rknuZTX1wG — Millenial Vengeance (@milenultio) August 29, 2025

The Leftists have ruined the state.

Who should be on alert? The transgenders or everybody else? https://t.co/JAYfAE6Z5R — Clarity (@covid_clarity) August 29, 2025

Everybody else is the only accurate answer.

When was the last unwarranted/unprovoked assault on a trans individual?



Seriously if you feel the need to be on alert because something could happen it would help if you could point out where it has happen recently. https://t.co/OBLaSeXmVE — Jeff Pollock (@freddyandfrieda) August 29, 2025

Most of the attacks on trans individuals is dating violence. They represent themselves as women and then men find out they are actually men when they get intimate. That leads to fights. People should be honest from the beginning.

How about Catholics being on alert for demon-possessed transgenders? https://t.co/iztnfJEpVa — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Ahh yes… the real victims are the transgenders… not the children they murder…



You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/Ld9ldnS9Lb — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 29, 2025

Every day there is a new example.

They’re not the victims here. https://t.co/yxGxDnMwS8 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 29, 2025

Norm Macdonald's estate should get royalties every time some idiot tells his joke. https://t.co/LM44Qbmm0r — Curious (@Curious25019122) August 30, 2025

They'd be safe in mental health care facilities where they belong. https://t.co/r6pnjVLU7I — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) August 30, 2025

That is where they need to be for all of our safety.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.