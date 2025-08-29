Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY Justice System

L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on August 29, 2025
Twitchy

A literal monster was caught duct taping a dog's mouth and legs in New York. There is video evidence. Thankfully, this cretin was arrested, but in typical New York fashion, he is already out of jail. If he does this to a helpless animal in public, what is he doing behind closed doors. 

The NYPD’s newly revamped Quality of Life team busted a cruel sicko for allegedly duct-taping a dog’s mouth shut and stuffing it in a cage — but the suspect wasn’t off the streets for long as he was cut loose because most animal cruelty crimes aren’t bail-eligible in New York.

Kristopher Fyffe, 38, was arrested Sunday, a day after witnesses watched him wrap a pit bull’s muzzle, legs, and eyes in duct tape outside Queens’ Gwen Ilfill Park in an apparent plan to dump the animal and leave it for dead, a criminal complaint against him shows.

Witnesses began filming — with horrifying footage showing a man in a black tank top push the helpless dog onto its side to finish binding its legs — and called 9-11 as they watched in horror. They then confronted Fyffe, who allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened them before taking off with the dog in a grey Honda minivan, documents show. The Brooklyn man was pulled over by the Quality of Life team the next day, and officers found the poor dog in a kennel in the back — along with four other pit bulls caged in horrific conditions.

It surely is.

Even that would be too good for him. 

As usual, she isn't telling the truth. 

That is the only silver lining. 

Fingers crossed. 

Now, there is a great idea. 

They deserve all the hate, starting with this guy.

