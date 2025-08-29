Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY Justice System

A literal monster was caught duct taping a dog's mouth and legs in New York. There is video evidence. Thankfully, this cretin was arrested, but in typical New York fashion, he is already out of jail. If he does this to a helpless animal in public, what is he doing behind closed doors.

Sicko caught on camera duct-taping dog at Queens park arrested — but cut loose after arraignment https://t.co/Je3cxWIwKh pic.twitter.com/FUXzNX6PmL — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

The NYPD’s newly revamped Quality of Life team busted a cruel sicko for allegedly duct-taping a dog’s mouth shut and stuffing it in a cage — but the suspect wasn’t off the streets for long as he was cut loose because most animal cruelty crimes aren’t bail-eligible in New York. Kristopher Fyffe, 38, was arrested Sunday, a day after witnesses watched him wrap a pit bull’s muzzle, legs, and eyes in duct tape outside Queens’ Gwen Ilfill Park in an apparent plan to dump the animal and leave it for dead, a criminal complaint against him shows. Witnesses began filming — with horrifying footage showing a man in a black tank top push the helpless dog onto its side to finish binding its legs — and called 9-11 as they watched in horror. They then confronted Fyffe, who allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened them before taking off with the dog in a grey Honda minivan, documents show. The Brooklyn man was pulled over by the Quality of Life team the next day, and officers found the poor dog in a kennel in the back — along with four other pit bulls caged in horrific conditions.

They let this POS out 🤔 https://t.co/HCk0pBqiLq — JustJoeAZ3 (@JustJoeAZ3) August 29, 2025

It surely is.

New York is broken beyond repair, let them elect Mamdani and rot in the mess they created. — Pedestrian (@jimyenz) August 29, 2025

Sick human right back on the streets. They should’ve duct taped him and stuffed him in a cage. 🤬 — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) August 29, 2025

Even that would be too good for him.

Didn't @GovKathyHochul just say she was cracking down on crime??? — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 29, 2025

As usual, she isn't telling the truth.

If you can do this, you are doing more horrible criminal disgusting things.😡 Should check if he has children??? — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) August 29, 2025

At least the animals were taken away before he was released.



Hopefully they do the right thing in the courtroom later and he lands in jail. — Dreaming of Freedom (@libertyorfail) August 29, 2025

That is the only silver lining.

Disgusting.

Stefanik era cannot come soon enough. — ban ker dont care (@2136279841m1) August 29, 2025

Fingers crossed.

Evil in this world exists. — David Bradley (@DBradley22765) August 29, 2025

He should be in prison for life!#zelena — Bryan Daniels (@WorldExotic21) August 29, 2025

Isn’t Dexter living in NY now 🤔 — I DO NOT RECALL 💙 (@heynowKentucky) August 29, 2025

Now, there is a great idea.

Garbage human being — Dale (@SaltyPrinter) August 29, 2025

We don't hate "sickos" enough — Shane RockBass (@McCollin88) August 29, 2025

They deserve all the hate, starting with this guy.

