Eugene Weekly's 'Bash Back' Cover Ignites Fury Over Trans Violence Narrative

There is a paper in Eugene, Oregon called the 'Eugene Weekly'. Sounds like a nice little community publication until one takes some time to look at the cover. Yikes.

Um, that sounds kind of threatening.

Trans is actually a psychiatric disorder- just saying https://t.co/svmflx3Sam — Patriotic Nurse (@patrioticNurse8) August 29, 2025

So magazines in the LGBTQ world cheer for murdering children in churches.



When they tell you who they are listen. https://t.co/pvAfVYRpBO — Socially Unacceptable Cats of 𝕏 (@UnXeptable_Cats) August 29, 2025

The cover literally says they are ready to 'bash' back. How else can that be taken particularly when the cover 'model' is holding a weapon?

Demons exist https://t.co/6qIg8idJWi — Baron von IceDank (@IceDank40K) August 29, 2025

And look at what just happened in a Minneapolis church. 2 innocent kids dead and 17 wounded. https://t.co/F9c6dWVSIN — MelBel (@MelodyE13350) August 29, 2025

What other meaning could 'armed and ready to bash back' possibly convey?





Democrats and liberals are the #1 threat to America. https://t.co/mOfAw5qJ8L — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) August 29, 2025

Apparently, they are ready to use the mentally ill trans contingency as their foot soldiers.

It's hard to believe this much evil exists openly.

They aren’t hiding their intentions any better than they hide their real gender. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) August 29, 2025

If a conservative man posed with an AR-15 and promised to “bash back,” it would be front-page hysteria. Because it’s wrapped in identity politics, the media calls it empowerment. This is the double standard fueling violence. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) August 29, 2025

When a conservative just poses with a gun without threats written beside the picture, Democrats freak out. They would call for criminal prosecution of a cover like this.

That’s disgraceful, that cover promotes violence.



It should be universally condemned. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

Despicable!



Liberals have created a new breed of mentally ill killer



The stats and prevalence of mass murder perpetrated by transgenders speaks for itself



Democrats created the hateful rhetoric and they created these monsters.



Blood is all over their hands. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) August 29, 2025

This really is quite unbelievable watching the media try to hide this. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) August 29, 2025

They are doing their very best.

They really need to be round up and sent to asylums.



(Yes those that communicate with pronouns, that includes you too) — Reece (@RealReeceR) August 29, 2025

Oh, the problem is they are very easy to understand and that is terrifying.

