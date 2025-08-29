Eugene Weekly's 'Bash Back' Cover Ignites Fury Over Trans Violence Narrative

Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 29, 2025

There is a paper in Eugene, Oregon called the 'Eugene Weekly'. Sounds like a nice little community publication until one takes some time to look at the cover. Yikes.

Um, that sounds kind of threatening. 

The cover literally says they are ready to 'bash' back. How else can that be taken particularly when the cover 'model' is holding a weapon? 

What other meaning could 'armed and ready to bash back' possibly convey?

Apparently, they are ready to use the mentally ill trans contingency as their foot soldiers. 

It's hard to believe this much evil exists openly. 

When a conservative just poses with a gun without threats written beside the picture, Democrats freak out. They would call for criminal prosecution of a cover like this. 

They are doing their very best. 

Oh, the problem is they are very easy to understand and that is terrifying.

