Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion Gang Member Peace Talks Sound Like a Crime Scene in the Making

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Obama had beer summits and now apparently Eric Adams is inviting gangs to Gracie Mansion. 

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday he will deploy 1,000 cops to patrol the Bronx this weekend after a surge of shootings – and plans to invite gang members to Gracie Mansion in a bid to settle their beef. 

“We have 1,000 more officers that are going to be deployed in the Bronx to assist with Chief [Benjamin] Gurley and assisting other personnel,” Adams said as he addressed the community members at Haffen Park, where a deadly shootout erupted Saturday night.

“We’ve actually looked all over the city… we’ve gotten officers from behind the desk to be out this weekend and we want to make sure we have the right deployment to deal with this violence.”

Gang members are notoriously level headed and ready to work things out so surely this will go well and solve all the problems. 

They should maybe get their messaging straight, particularly since they are both Democrats, allegedly. 

That's a low bar. 

He clearly can't decide. 

He's grasping at straws. 

Advertisement

He was too busy going out on the town. 

Never negotiate with terrorists.

