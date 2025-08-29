Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion Gang Member Peace Talks Sound Like a Crime Scene in the Making

Obama had beer summits and now apparently Eric Adams is inviting gangs to Gracie Mansion.

Adams to deploy 1,000 cops to the Bronx after shooting surge, plans to invite gangs to Gracie Mansion for peace talks https://t.co/OfKMFUGYbD pic.twitter.com/iu1yLlDG71 — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday he will deploy 1,000 cops to patrol the Bronx this weekend after a surge of shootings – and plans to invite gang members to Gracie Mansion in a bid to settle their beef. “We have 1,000 more officers that are going to be deployed in the Bronx to assist with Chief [Benjamin] Gurley and assisting other personnel,” Adams said as he addressed the community members at Haffen Park, where a deadly shootout erupted Saturday night. “We’ve actually looked all over the city… we’ve gotten officers from behind the desk to be out this weekend and we want to make sure we have the right deployment to deal with this violence.”

Gang members are notoriously level headed and ready to work things out so surely this will go well and solve all the problems.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul States that Crime is Under Control in New York City while Mayor Eric Adams is pleading with Gangs. @GovKathyHochul https://t.co/MfbgAkrt3O — K in Nashville... (@K6067380265597) August 29, 2025

They should maybe get their messaging straight, particularly since they are both Democrats, allegedly.

“Invite Gangs to Gracie Mansion”… this sounds like a great idea 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/iQa3R5RDCp — Nicole (@corgimama86) August 29, 2025

Why is the Mayor of NYC in 2025 seeking to use his official residence to publicly mediate between violent criminal gangs? https://t.co/fShjxlANuM pic.twitter.com/bhG3AePo5h — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) August 29, 2025

Adams is much better than Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/l4YenQpsKK — Joseph N. Sayegh (@Yo_Sayegh) August 29, 2025

That's a low bar.

Is he sure he does not want to defund the police? https://t.co/YEuuTXdr02 — Yuge Balz (@wsimpsonkw) August 29, 2025

He clearly can't decide.

No wonder NYC is sliding toward electing a communist Mayor. @NYCMayor is completely lost. He’s so clueless he might as well hand gangs the keys to Gracie Mansion. This isn’t leadership—it’s reckless lunacy. https://t.co/x2pczTaQvR — Kent Moyer (@KentMoyer) August 29, 2025

He's grasping at straws.

End bail reform and get rid of the raise the age law. Crime would go down quickly. https://t.co/SHizc3Vo5d — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

It’s heartbreaking to see innocent bystanders like Anthonaya Campbell caught in the crossfire. More cops are a start, but let’s also invest in community programs to address the root causes of gang violence. Peace talks could help if they’re backed by real resources. https://t.co/qR1oXGTmGe — Julianna (@Julianna92795) August 29, 2025

😂 probably should’ve done that sooner chief https://t.co/E1qnp6MS8w — J (@mindjitsu) August 29, 2025

He was too busy going out on the town.

The gangs must be ruthlessly crushed, there is no making peace with them. https://t.co/NPVicSgjx1 — WM (@APTeacher1754) August 29, 2025

Never negotiate with terrorists.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.