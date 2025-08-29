Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump Insider Would Share with Him

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on August 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, surely Rick Wilson has tons of sources in the Trump White House. Heh. If you believe that, you're a very silly person. 

So, 'The Daily Beast' wrote this whole article depending on what Rick Wilson claims he's heard. 

Conservative political consultant Rick Wilson says a “MAGA Hunger Games” is playing out in Washington as President Donald Trump, 79, shows his age.

Wilson said “rumors from the Trumpverse” indicate that Vice President JD Vance is “moving fast” in this shuffling of power behind the scenes, positioning himself to take over the MAGA movement sooner rather than later, according to Wilson’s Substack

“Slow or fast, he’s headed down,” Wilson said of Trump. “The circle who knows what’s up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast.” 

Wilson pointed to Vance’s interview this week with USA Today—in which he said he is prepared to take over the presidency, having received “on-the-job training” in the first seven months of this term—as further proof of jostling behind the scenes.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Reached by the Daily Beast, Vance’s office did not address the allegations made by Wilson.

Apparently, they were desperate for a story and willing to publish absolute garbage. 

He'll lie and say it was his son's or his ex-wife's or something. 

Show us your shocked face. 

If it means they can publish salacious nonsense about Trump or Vance, they don't care if it's a lie or if it's sourced properly. It's all about clicks.

