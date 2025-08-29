Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump Insider Would Share with Him

Oh, surely Rick Wilson has tons of sources in the Trump White House. Heh. If you believe that, you're a very silly person.

The VP is allegedly “moving fast” behind the scenes to seize power as an aging Trump continues to brush off rumors that his health is slipping. https://t.co/IAH4psBedO — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 29, 2025

So, 'The Daily Beast' wrote this whole article depending on what Rick Wilson claims he's heard.

Conservative political consultant Rick Wilson says a “MAGA Hunger Games” is playing out in Washington as President Donald Trump, 79, shows his age. Wilson said “rumors from the Trumpverse” indicate that Vice President JD Vance is “moving fast” in this shuffling of power behind the scenes, positioning himself to take over the MAGA movement sooner rather than later, according to Wilson’s Substack. “Slow or fast, he’s headed down,” Wilson said of Trump. “The circle who knows what’s up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast.” Wilson pointed to Vance’s interview this week with USA Today—in which he said he is prepared to take over the presidency, having received “on-the-job training” in the first seven months of this term—as further proof of jostling behind the scenes. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Reached by the Daily Beast, Vance’s office did not address the allegations made by Wilson.

Based entirely on Rick Wilson, so is the reporter who wrote this a fool, lazy, or just really stupid? https://t.co/OCjiElCJLF — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 29, 2025

Apparently, they were desperate for a story and willing to publish absolute garbage.

You’ll never guess what source The Daily Beast is getting this hot goss from https://t.co/wCYMORmrtR pic.twitter.com/ocbeTvSe3m — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 29, 2025

Grift Wilson's confederate flag cooler is the source https://t.co/XQBUMaAagA — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 29, 2025

He'll lie and say it was his son's or his ex-wife's or something.

lol really surprised that the guy that runs an anti Trump super PAC has negative thoughts about Trump, what a scoop for the daily beast https://t.co/V6op86Y9BK — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 29, 2025

Show us your shocked face.

You based this entire story on Rick Wilson



Nobody in this administration is talking to Rick Wilson



Lmao https://t.co/Od0IZdqHpN — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) August 29, 2025

The source for this is Rick Wilson, which is the rough equivalent of a news outlet citing Steve Bannon on the inner workings of the Biden administration https://t.co/x2F7h3kwYE — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 29, 2025

I know no one cares about anything anymore, nothing matters, but:



1. Your source is Rick Wilson, founder of the NeverTrump Lincoln Project



2. More importantly, Wilson himself says it’s “rumors” “from the Trumpverse” (whatever that means),



And regardless, “rumors” aren’t… https://t.co/jehNgioxhg — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) August 29, 2025

If it means they can publish salacious nonsense about Trump or Vance, they don't care if it's a lie or if it's sourced properly. It's all about clicks.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

