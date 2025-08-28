CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate...
Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blami...
Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential...
Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Craze...
VIP
Chuck Todd Says Those ‘Posing’ as Cabinet Members Looked Like Hostages to Trump
Understanding How Democrats Lied About The Minneapolis School Shooting To Push Their Narra...
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know...
Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis...
VIP
The Democratic Party Covered Itself In Glory Today
Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on...
Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation...

Crooked Media's Jane Coaston Plays Obtuse: Dodging Real Crime Solutions with a Smirk

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Folks really are wrapping themselves in knots trying to convince themselves there aren't solutions to crime and we all just have to put up with it. The latest is 'Crooked Media' personality Jane Coaston. Usually, Jane has semi-rational takes, but today is not one of those days. 

Advertisement

Yes, if adults can't distinguish between jaywalking and felony carjacking, then absolutely nothing can get done. Thankfully, most adults can hold two thoughts in their brains at once and know those are different categories of crimes. 

She's absolutely not an idiot and this is very clearly excuse making. 

Recommended

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime
justmindy
Advertisement

Exactly. This is the thinking of children. 

This is not hard.

Having too many statues doesn't mean we shouldn't protect people from violent crime. 

Advertisement

The crazy thing is she isn't stupid. This is an act.

Ignoring crime will also not solve the issue. The only way to begin to solve the ills of society is to enforce violent crime to the full extent of the law.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime
justmindy
Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump
justmindy
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons
Brett T.
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential Election - It’s ABSOLUTE!
Warren Squire
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on Minneapolis Shooter's Gun
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime justmindy
Advertisement