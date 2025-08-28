Crooked Media's Jane Coaston Plays Obtuse: Dodging Real Crime Solutions with a Smirk

Folks really are wrapping themselves in knots trying to convince themselves there aren't solutions to crime and we all just have to put up with it. The latest is 'Crooked Media' personality Jane Coaston. Usually, Jane has semi-rational takes, but today is not one of those days.

the actual reason we "can't incarcerate our way out of crime" is because literally every American commits dozens of crimes every single day. Speeding, jaywalking, drinking in public, etc. The people who think they are most hardcore about "crime" are people who think that their… https://t.co/u9UVypKSHY — Jane Coaston 🏔️ (@janecoaston) August 27, 2025

Yes, if adults can't distinguish between jaywalking and felony carjacking, then absolutely nothing can get done. Thankfully, most adults can hold two thoughts in their brains at once and know those are different categories of crimes.

lol jaywalking and drinking in public, okay https://t.co/UPWNXOfPhc — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 28, 2025

This is purposely obtuse nonsense.



If you can’t see the difference between jaywalking and murder, you’re an idiot, and I don’t think you’re an idiot. Which makes your post even worse.



And you can absolutely incarcerate your way out of a lot of violent crimes. https://t.co/3bFr5ZMkKV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025

She's absolutely not an idiot and this is very clearly excuse making.

I do not commit dozens of crimes every single day https://t.co/Wcsh1m0i5y pic.twitter.com/7JKN15qhi5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 27, 2025

1st year law student says the same foolish thing.



Contracts professor says, "how many people would continue jaywalking if the punishment were death?"



Class is silent. Liberals crying crocodile tears. https://t.co/qmTV5IG9pN — Adam S. Furman (@AdamSFurman) August 28, 2025

Exactly. This is the thinking of children.

Going 75 in a 65 is, in fact, radically different than homicide https://t.co/c0qT3qYz1z — Merk (@TrulyAFed) August 28, 2025

This is not hard.

I understand where Jane is coming from here—we have such a buttload of criminal statutes, frivolous and virtuous alike, that we’re all petty lawbreakers—but the point breaks down when a handful of frequent fliers commit crimes over and over that *no one has any tolerance for*. https://t.co/l1Gp2xqfSh — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) August 28, 2025

Having too many statues doesn't mean we shouldn't protect people from violent crime.

Could you imagine being this stupid? I mean could you actually put yourself in the mind of this kind of person? I’d sooner be able to envisage myself as someone unable to tie their own shoes than whatever this is https://t.co/IsHjI9TdhT pic.twitter.com/KWVfUEv4yS — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) August 28, 2025

The crazy thing is she isn't stupid. This is an act.

Two things on this: (1) No one serious has ever suggested that we can incarcerate and/or police our way to zero crime. The claim is that we can absolutely incarcerate and police our way to significantly lower crime; and the proof of the claim is in The Great Crime Decline; and… https://t.co/RP1qMMPKfs — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) August 28, 2025

Ignoring crime will also not solve the issue. The only way to begin to solve the ills of society is to enforce violent crime to the full extent of the law.

