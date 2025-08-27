Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His Political Machine

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Gavin Newsom is not the only Newsom racking in the dough for his political career. 

The wife of California governor Gavin Newsom runs companies stacked with her husband’s former Democratic aides and confidants — while raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees from the state and lobbyists, according to public records.

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the self-described “First Partner” of California, also received donations to her Representation Project nonprofit from companies that lobbied her husband, according to reports.

The Sacramento-based Representation Project, which describes itself as “the leading gender watchdog organization,” pays Siebel Newsom $150,000 a year for a 40-hour work week, according to tax filings. 

Surely, she is working her fingers to the bone.

Government watchdogs have blasted the Newsoms for what they describe as conflicts of interest.

“It is no surprise Gavin and Jennifer Newsom have leveraged their business and non-profit endeavors for personal and political gain,” said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, a non-partisan watchdog group.

That's a tough one.

There needs to be a whole public accounting. 

Things just get worse and worse for regular people. 

Rotten to the core.

It's nothing but greed. 

They are both scoundrels. 

Lizard people!

Definitely was in the past. 

Boom!

Not as long as the people who should make those laws benefit from those laws not existing.

