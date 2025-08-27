Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His Political Machine

Gavin Newsom is not the only Newsom racking in the dough for his political career.

Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer, raking in as much as $300K a year from political mega-donors and nonprofit: Sources https://t.co/0bZ11zSpGv pic.twitter.com/WkWovG2oLL — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2025

The wife of California governor Gavin Newsom runs companies stacked with her husband’s former Democratic aides and confidants — while raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees from the state and lobbyists, according to public records. Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the self-described “First Partner” of California, also received donations to her Representation Project nonprofit from companies that lobbied her husband, according to reports. The Sacramento-based Representation Project, which describes itself as “the leading gender watchdog organization,” pays Siebel Newsom $150,000 a year for a 40-hour work week, according to tax filings.

Surely, she is working her fingers to the bone.

Government watchdogs have blasted the Newsoms for what they describe as conflicts of interest. “It is no surprise Gavin and Jennifer Newsom have leveraged their business and non-profit endeavors for personal and political gain,” said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, a non-partisan watchdog group.

Gee, I wonder why mega-donors and nonprofits are giving money to Gavin Newsom’s wife. https://t.co/rbZZ9fgkQt — Commonsense Dog (@dbeeswax) August 27, 2025

That's a tough one.

@GavinNewsom - how much of the Fire Aid money did your wife's nonprofit get? https://t.co/Q7PH8qqHWR — Makrv114 (@makrv114) August 27, 2025

There needs to be a whole public accounting.

This happens yet no improvement of life in California. Sad. https://t.co/gtbdBudM0o — TeeWag (@wag_tee) August 27, 2025

Things just get worse and worse for regular people.

These two are corrupt to the core https://t.co/LRGxFepjxN — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) August 27, 2025

Rotten to the core.

Of course, it's take take take. All the money they can make https://t.co/9b1bDfPEM4 — Simply Jack (@ftwm2963) August 27, 2025

It's nothing but greed.

@GavinNewsom only married because his wife makes bank. Probably her payback for his infidelity https://t.co/Rb6gGCpWF2 — realTurfwayJoe (@realTurfwayJoe) August 27, 2025

They are both scoundrels.

I'm convinced these 2 are robots. — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) August 27, 2025

Lizard people!

This explains why the victims of the Palisades fire did not get one penny of the $100,000,000 that was raised, and the money went to non-profit organizations. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 27, 2025

Any contributions, monetary or via services, from the Weinstein Family? — AmericasBestNewsonX (@ABNonX) August 27, 2025

Definitely was in the past.

AKA non profit scams off the taxpayers money — Ju Pak (@mrssyc) August 27, 2025

Boom!

That should be illegal but it will never be illegal. — ⚡ Joey Riz ⚡ (@jerflash) August 27, 2025

Not as long as the people who should make those laws benefit from those laws not existing.

