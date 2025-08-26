Lumpy Pritzker's Trump Tower Tantrum: Governor's 'Rent-Free' Boast Backfires Hilariously

Today, Pritzker imagined he lived in President Trump's head rent-free. Pritzker would need a whole condo and Trump would need a much bigger head, but we digress.

This camera man is going viral for filming Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declare, "I live rent free in the president's head!" and then panning DIRECTLY NEXT to where Pritzker is standing - TRUMP Tower.🤣



"I live rent free in the president's head. I wish he would spend some time… pic.twitter.com/hVpGrz29ZD — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 25, 2025

A plus camera work honestly.

He’s not even original; he stole this from Rush. https://t.co/taVsiXzdHa — Dave H (@DaveHinArizona) August 25, 2025

People like this is one of the reasons Trump wins elections https://t.co/eWEmgSSMmU — LD 🇺🇸 (@LD_32_) August 25, 2025

He doesn't even realize it.

How many bodyguards wasted time guarding him? Didn’t even drive himself there! Damn sure didn’t go to South Side!!! https://t.co/l9mhV6MIYq — patty bates (@pattyba82780109) August 26, 2025

Oh, he's very very rich. He's always well protected with security and gates.

Pritzker is irrelevant on the big stage, another want to be, on par with Newsom. https://t.co/Oo7yxzT7MD — Brian McCormick (@MackforFreedom) August 25, 2025

He's also big and irrelevant.

At least he's fun to laugh at.

Guy is so desperate! Bahaha https://t.co/8E3Sxlf4D8 — Tina Erwin (@erwi41772) August 25, 2025

All that money and he still can't buy a clue or relevance.

.@GovPritzker claims he lives "rent free" in President Trump's head... while he desperately begs for attention below Trump Tower in Chicago.



You can't make this up.😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/sOIARb3l0d — Laureen Trent (@laureentrent) August 25, 2025

At least a dozen.

The jealousy runs deep with these incompetent men who act like children when called out on failed leadership. https://t.co/MR3A42So7s — Defund the MSM (@Orangemanround3) August 25, 2025

They feel very emasculated by Trump. It's hilarious.

@GovPritzker so you go outside & stand in front of a building Trump owns to make your ridiculous claims 😂You are only in his comments because Chicago citizens are begging him for relief from the horrendous crime there! Listen to your constituents & ask for help! https://t.co/BgNzO2lIez — Lora Williamson (@Williamson32440) August 25, 2025

He's only concerned with his fledgling political career. He could care less about the people he is supposed to serve. Typical Democrat.

