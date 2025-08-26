Colombia's Far-Left President Picks Dude in Drag as 'Women's Minister'— Apparently Men Do Womanhood Best

So, the craziness is not just limited to American Democrats, apparently.
Who knew?
Far left Colombian president has just appointed a trans identified male as the Minister of Women.— Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) August 26, 2025
Yes, really 🤡
While gender ideology is receding here, that’s definitely not the case everywhere. pic.twitter.com/i48M23oXbB
Once again, men are apparently better than actual women.
Gives new meaning to the "old boys club" style of politics. https://t.co/vJhHwIoP2C— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2025
To be fair, that is still an old boy.
Commies being commies, news at eleven. They embrace everything that undermines the foundations of free western societies like the destruction of the nuclear family and sex based protections for women (real not the fake ones). https://t.co/n1Hq9CRykt— Robert Marcano (@robmv) August 26, 2025
Exactly. It's not about acceptance or 'tolerance'. It's about undermining everything good in society.
Progressive Misogyny— French Toast (@probably_baking) August 26, 2025
Pretending some men are women makes women second class citizens in our own sex category
And it is just as offensive as black face, it’s a mockery of women https://t.co/Kn8xJkrrAo
They are literally saying the best person to represent women is a man dressed like a woman. In essence, he can do a better job advocating for women. It would be like Rachel Dolezal continuing to be president of the NAACP instead of being shunned like she was.
It’s a cult https://t.co/0gqu6jMBfC— Wags Pax (@WagsPax) August 26, 2025
Jump scare.
This person looks like something out of a horror movie— Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) August 26, 2025
He is hideous and it is offensive. He should work on his #WomanFace it sucks.— ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) August 26, 2025
Is he uglier as a man or as a woman?— Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) August 26, 2025
He is really ugly as a woman.
That face is frightening. 😳— PhoenixMama 🔥 (@FromtheFire23) August 26, 2025
His skin suit is coming apart.— Fishmonger Mama 🐟 🦞 (@texas_girl_1179) August 26, 2025
It's the stuff of nightmares.
What's funny is that the mentally ill "man" actually thinks he makes a better-looking woman🤣🤣🤣— Arthur (@TheRoundTable24) August 26, 2025
He must not own a mirror.
It seems no matter what where you go. Where the left exists. Trans ideology follows— Torch0584 (@TellonTue) August 26, 2025
It is everywhere.
August 26, 2025
What on earth?— Pink Lady 🇺🇸 (@flamingoatx3) August 26, 2025
Perhaps he's an alien? It could happen.
