Colombia's Far-Left President Picks Dude in Drag as 'Women's Minister'— Apparently Men Do Womanhood Best

So, the craziness is not just limited to American Democrats, apparently.

Who knew?

Far left Colombian president has just appointed a trans identified male as the Minister of Women.



Yes, really 🤡



While gender ideology is receding here, that’s definitely not the case everywhere. pic.twitter.com/i48M23oXbB — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) August 26, 2025

Once again, men are apparently better than actual women.

Gives new meaning to the "old boys club" style of politics. https://t.co/vJhHwIoP2C — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2025

To be fair, that is still an old boy.

Commies being commies, news at eleven. They embrace everything that undermines the foundations of free western societies like the destruction of the nuclear family and sex based protections for women (real not the fake ones). https://t.co/n1Hq9CRykt — Robert Marcano (@robmv) August 26, 2025

Exactly. It's not about acceptance or 'tolerance'. It's about undermining everything good in society.

Progressive Misogyny



Pretending some men are women makes women second class citizens in our own sex category



And it is just as offensive as black face, it’s a mockery of women https://t.co/Kn8xJkrrAo — French Toast (@probably_baking) August 26, 2025

They are literally saying the best person to represent women is a man dressed like a woman. In essence, he can do a better job advocating for women. It would be like Rachel Dolezal continuing to be president of the NAACP instead of being shunned like she was.

Jump scare.

This person looks like something out of a horror movie — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) August 26, 2025

He is hideous and it is offensive. He should work on his #WomanFace it sucks. — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) August 26, 2025

Is he uglier as a man or as a woman? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) August 26, 2025

He is really ugly as a woman.

That face is frightening. 😳 — PhoenixMama 🔥 (@FromtheFire23) August 26, 2025

His skin suit is coming apart. — Fishmonger Mama 🐟 🦞 (@texas_girl_1179) August 26, 2025

It's the stuff of nightmares.

What's funny is that the mentally ill "man" actually thinks he makes a better-looking woman🤣🤣🤣 — Arthur (@TheRoundTable24) August 26, 2025

He must not own a mirror.

It seems no matter what where you go. Where the left exists. Trans ideology follows — Torch0584 (@TellonTue) August 26, 2025

It is everywhere.

What on earth? — Pink Lady 🇺🇸 (@flamingoatx3) August 26, 2025

Perhaps he's an alien? It could happen.

