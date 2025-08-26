VIP
date 2025-08-26

The Democrats Have Never Taken the High Road
Colombia's Far-Left President Picks Dude in Drag as 'Women's Minister'— Apparently Men Do Womanhood Best

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on August 26, 2025
meme

So, the craziness is not just limited to American Democrats, apparently.

Who knew?

Once again, men are apparently better than actual women. 

To be fair, that is still an old boy. 

Exactly. It's not about acceptance or 'tolerance'. It's about undermining everything good in society. 

They are literally saying the best person to represent women is a man dressed like a woman. In essence, he can do a better job advocating for women. It would be like Rachel Dolezal continuing to be president of the NAACP instead of being shunned like she was. 

Jump scare. 

He is really ugly as a woman. 

It's the stuff of nightmares. 

He must not own a mirror. 

It is everywhere. 

Perhaps he's an alien? It could happen.

