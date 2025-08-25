DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers After Fatal Crash

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on August 25, 2025
Coconino County via AP

Florida's weigh stations will no longer just weigh semi-trucks and their loads. They'll also check for citizenship status and to ensure a CDL is issued to American citizens only. 

All truck weigh stations in Florida are being turned into ICE checkpoints after last week’s deadly big-rig crash involving an illegal migrant, officials said Monday.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier, referring to “the serious tragedy that happened down in southeast Florida,” announced the new partnership between federal agencies and the state agricultural inspection stations at a press conference in Live Oak.

“Someone that should never have been given a driver’s license, much less a CDL license to drive larger commercial vehicles, engaged in reckless behavior that took three lives,” Uthmeier said, surrounded by law-enforcement officials. Harjinder Singh, 28 of India had been living under the radar in the US for six years when he allegedly pulled an illegal U-turn in an 18-wheeler on the Florida Turnpike on Aug. 12, killing three people. He fled to California but was nabbed by US marshals and flown back to Florida to stand trial. Monday’s move by Sunshine State authorities will see immigration enforcement at all checkpoints operated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) along major interstate highways.

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
America needs every state to have its own Ron DeSantis. 

Hochul is the opposite of that. 

Great idea!

They shouldn't have. 

Let's start a nationwide movement. 

Bingo!

Indeed, they do. 








