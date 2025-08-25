Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers After Fatal Crash

Florida's weigh stations will no longer just weigh semi-trucks and their loads. They'll also check for citizenship status and to ensure a CDL is issued to American citizens only.

Advertisement

Florida turns truck weigh stations into ICE checkpoints after illegal migrant caused deadly big-rig crash https://t.co/WWPBqdYASh pic.twitter.com/NC4GZxR1oj — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2025

All truck weigh stations in Florida are being turned into ICE checkpoints after last week’s deadly big-rig crash involving an illegal migrant, officials said Monday. State Attorney General James Uthmeier, referring to “the serious tragedy that happened down in southeast Florida,” announced the new partnership between federal agencies and the state agricultural inspection stations at a press conference in Live Oak. “Someone that should never have been given a driver’s license, much less a CDL license to drive larger commercial vehicles, engaged in reckless behavior that took three lives,” Uthmeier said, surrounded by law-enforcement officials. Harjinder Singh, 28 of India had been living under the radar in the US for six years when he allegedly pulled an illegal U-turn in an 18-wheeler on the Florida Turnpike on Aug. 12, killing three people. He fled to California but was nabbed by US marshals and flown back to Florida to stand trial. Monday’s move by Sunshine State authorities will see immigration enforcement at all checkpoints operated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) along major interstate highways.

ICE should do this in every state. https://t.co/JNH3ZuLzZo — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 25, 2025

I hope when @CoachForGov becomes governor of Alabama he becomes hardcore DeSantis https://t.co/nvcYqlyjBb — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) August 25, 2025

America needs every state to have its own Ron DeSantis.

Only true leaders @RonDeSantis care enough about this country to enforce immigration laws. And @KathyHochul is not one of them. https://t.co/25mglFVHxp — Rick C. (@1tdriver) August 25, 2025

Hochul is the opposite of that.

We don’t mess around in Florida. https://t.co/WrIVqS5w9E — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) August 25, 2025

@GregAbbott_TX please do the same here in Texas https://t.co/qDJIuImEhi — TXAggie93 (@TXAggie93) August 25, 2025

Great idea!

Florida figured out that some loads are too heavy for America to bear. pic.twitter.com/9eF1k30ki3 — Politickle (@PolitickleNews) August 25, 2025

Expand this nationwide!! I still would like to know how they ever got a license to start with. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) August 25, 2025

Advertisement

They shouldn't have.

@GovMikeKehoe Missouri should be doing the same thing! — TS (@Tstrang83) August 25, 2025

Let's start a nationwide movement.

THIS is what I voted for!



Action > talk — JD Anejo (@AnejoJd) August 25, 2025

Bingo!

Sad to see it, but this situation with the illegal immigrant with a CDL should've never happened at all. — Paul Jensen (@PaulJen01998021) August 25, 2025

Modern problems require modern solutions. — Claudius Glaber (@NoWon391351) August 25, 2025

Indeed, they do.



























Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.